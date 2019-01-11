Bottles of Roundup herbicide, a product of Monsanto, are displayed on a store shelf in St. Louis, on June 28, 2011. Health Canada scientists say there is no reason to believe the scientific evidence they used to approve continued use of glyphosate in weed killers was tainted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Roberson

Health Canada upholds decision to keep glyphosate products on the market

Health Canada is upholding its 2017 decision that weed killers and pesticides containing glyphosate were safe

Health Canada scientists say there is no reason to believe the scientific evidence they used to approve the continued use of glyphosate in weed killers was tainted.

The department’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency is upholding its 2017 decision that weed killers and pesticides containing glyphosate were safe as long as they are properly used and labelled.

However eight objections were filed about the decision accusing Monsanto, maker of the glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup, of filing scientific studies supporting their product without revealing the company had a hand in those studies.

READ MORE: B.C. forest ministry cutting back on use of herbicide glyphosate

Their accusations were based on documents filed in a U.S. lawsuit in which a former groundskeeper was awarded a multimillion-dollar settlement after jurors decided his cancer was linked to glyphosate.

Bayer Ag, which owns Monsanto, denies improperly influencing the outcomes of hundreds of studies it says prove its product is safe.

READ MORE: B.C. health care payroll tax approved

In a decision released today Health Canada scientists say a thorough review did not produce doubt or concern regarding the science used to decide glyphosate can continue to be used in Canada and that no pesticide regulatory authority in the world currently considers glyphosate to be a cancer risk at current exposure levels.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Director at the Chinese tech giant Huawei arrested in Poland
Next story
Trudeau says Canada has granted asylum to Saudi woman in Bangkok

Just Posted

UPDATED: Former MLA Don MacIntyre pleads guilty to sexual interference

MacIntyre appeared in the Red Deer Provincial Court House on Jan. 11

Telephone town halls scheduled for Bighorn Country consultation

The telephone town halls are scheduled for Jan. 15, 16 and 24.

Bighorn Country proposal sparks debate among Albertans

MLA Jason Nixon is speaking out against lack of public consultation in regard to the proposal

Bentley area horse trainer recovering from serious accident

GoFundMe page started

Long-time Sylvan Lake pastor passes the baton

Rev. Kevin Haugan passed the baton onto the next lead pastor at the Alliance Church, Tim Bergmann

Fashion Fridays: Beach vacation basics

Kim XO, lets you know how to look good and stay comfy during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Victims sought after suspected voyeur arrested at UBC

The unnamed man was arrested for obstruction and later released

Suspicious fire at Merritt church considered possible hate crime

Arson probed in loss of Murray Church, fire at second Merritt church

Trudeau says Canada has granted asylum to Saudi woman in Bangkok

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was stopped at a Bangkok airport last Saturday by Thai immigration police

Where’s Waldo? Explore this super high-resolution photo of Shanghai

Chinese company creates 360-degree panoramic photos that you can zoom in for kilometres

Director at the Chinese tech giant Huawei arrested in Poland

Huawei exec, Polish security expert spied for China

Supreme Court rules restrictions on expat voting unconstitutional

The country’s top court said the restriction could not be justified

Norway tycoon goes public with wife’s kidnapping

Tom Hagen wife was abducted from the couple’s home on Halloween

Rare bronze penny sells for more than $200K at auction

Heritage Auctions says more than 30 people bid on the rare coin

Most Read