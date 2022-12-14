B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, right, is flanked by his provincial counterparts as he responds to questions during a news conference without federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos after the second of two days of meetings, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Health ministers agree on improving health care, but premiers holding out: Duclos

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and his provincial counterparts agree privately on what needs to be done to improve health care, the federal minister said Wednesday, but he argues “the ball is in the premiers’ court” to accept a deal for more funding from Ottawa.

Talks between federal and provincial politicians have stalled against a backdrop of overwhelmed pediatric hospitals and health-worker burnout that has plunged Canada’s system into a crisis.

Provinces and territories have demanded an increase to the Canada Health Transfer, which is the main source of federal funds that flow into provincial health systems, but the prime minister says that will happen only if the provinces agree to reform and improve those systems.

Duclos met with provincial and territorial health ministers last month in British Columbia, and he says they achieved consensus about what needs to be done, but premiers have refused to sign off.

“We agree on all the problems and the solutions to those problems. We were in total agreement in Vancouver in private,” Duclos told reporters Wednesday.

“The problem is that premiers don’t want us to speak of those outcomes and those results. They want to maintain a futile fight on dollars.”

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said Wednesday the federal minister’s comments were “inaccurate.”

“The Canada Health Transfer wasn’t even on the agenda when health ministers met last month. He gave media sound bites outside the meeting, but came with no actual proposals of any kind. Those are the facts,” Stefanson said in an emailed statement.

She said Canadians are tired of “federal games” and repeated the premiers’ request for a meeting with the prime minister.

Provincial premiers say they cannot agree on a deal until they sit down as a group with Justin Trudeau. The prime minister will not commit to such a meeting, preferring instead to talk with premiers one-on-one.

“We welcome further details of a federal proposal to anchor and advance substantive dialogue and meaningful progress,” the premiers wrote in a joint letter to the prime minister as part of a meeting request.

Trudeau reiterated his stance on the negotiations and health care in general Wednesday on his way into the final House of Commons question period before the holiday break.

“We’re all worried about the state of health care in this country … and that’s why I’m going to continue to push on provinces to deliver real results for Canadians,” Trudeau said.

“We’ll be there with investments, but we need to make sure that they’re helping Canadians get family doctors, end up off wait lists and into treatment.”

Duclos says he’s sure the health ministers will be able reach an agreement — if premiers allow it.

“We know we’ll get to a an agreement on outcomes at some point,” Duclos said. “We need premiers to let us do that work.”

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Keystone Pipeline ran at heightened pressure before Kansas oil spill, cause still unknown
Next story
Sylvan Lake man and former soldier can be extradited to Thailand to face murder charges, judge rules

Just Posted

Edmonton Court of King’s Bench Justice Denise Kiss committed Matthew Leandre Ovide Dupre for extradition last Friday, following an extradition hearing in September. (File photo)
Sylvan Lake man and former soldier can be extradited to Thailand to face murder charges, judge rules

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, right, is flanked by his provincial counterparts as he responds to questions during a news conference without federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos after the second of two days of meetings, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Health ministers agree on improving health care, but premiers holding out: Duclos

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2015 file photo, the Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is to connect to, is seen in Steele City, Neb. The company that wants to build the Keystone XL pipeline is asking a Montana judge to change his order blocking the project to allow pre-construction work to continue, such as purchasing materials and finalizing contracts. Attorneys for the company will argue in a Wed. Nov.28, 2018, telephone conference that U.S. District Judge Brian Morris should clarify or amend his ruling to say the injunction does not apply to activities such as finalizing contracts, purchasing materials, conducting land surveys and discussing federal permits. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Keystone Pipeline ran at heightened pressure before Kansas oil spill, cause still unknown

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at a press conference, in Edmonton, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarifies comment about First Nations

Pop-up banner image