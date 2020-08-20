FILE – Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Health officials in northeast B.C. warn of COVID-19 exposure at Alberta religious event

Northern Health says 17 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified so far

The health authority in northern British Columbia has issued an alert after more than a dozen people tested positive for COVID-19.

The alert says the outbreak is linked to a religious gathering held between July 30 and Aug. 2 in Deadwood, Alta.

Anyone who attended the It Is Time event is asked to monitor themselves, self-isolate and seek testing if any COVID-19 symptoms develop.

Northern Health says 17 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified so far, with 12 related to attendance at the event and the other five linked to secondary exposures.

Most of the cases are in Fort St. John, but the authority says the exposure alert applies to all of northeastern B.C.

The province had 4,358 cases in the last report on Friday, up 84 in an increasing infection rate that had Health Minister Adrian Dix warning that bylaw officers would be watching for those breaking the rules around social events.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tories say they want full truth of WE Charity scandal out before next election

Just Posted

COVID-19: Central zone active cases down 50 per cent Wednesday; one more death

Just 40 in the region, down from 87 Tuesday

At-home learning options available to Sylvan Lake students

Chinook’s Edge and RDCRS is developing at-home learning option for students unable to return to class

New school year – new normal: Sylvan Lake students preparing to back to school

This school year will look different, and the differences will begin at home, school boards say

Town of Sylvan Lake and the Gulls join forces for stadium groundbreaking

Work on the new sports park will move forward with plans to have it baseball ready next summer

COVID-19: Central zone active cases up by two Tuesday

City of Red Deer active cases same as Monday

‘Real jobs, real recovery’ needed after COVID-19, resource industries say

Report seeks changes to Indian Act for Indigenous participation

Doctors brace for viral overload between cold and flu season and COVID-19

COVID-19 testing centres could be overloaded this winter as symptoms can be similar between the three illnesses

Better Business Bureau issues warnings over billing for weight loss app Noom

Bureau warned customers to read terms carefully when they sign up for a free trial, especially for health and wellness apps.

At least 30 COVID-19 cases linked to religious activities in Alberta: top doctor

Fifteen cases in Alberta were from a separate religious gathering in the hamlet of Deadwood

Wetaskiwin RCMP, Fire, Fish and Wildlife and Alberta rescue divers train for water search and rescues

First responders practiced coordination to make future water rescues and recoveries more efficient.

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

Health officials in northeast B.C. warn of COVID-19 exposure at Alberta religious event

Northern Health says 17 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified so far

Freeland sworn in as federal finance minister as PM set to seek prorogation

Both Morneau and Trudeau are embroiled in ethical investigations involving a WE contract

Most Read