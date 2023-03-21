The Supreme Court of Canada is pictured in Ottawa on Friday, March 3, 2023. Arguments are underway before the Supreme Court of Canada in a long-awaited case over the federal Impact Assessment Act.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Hearings begin before Supreme Court on federal environmental impact assessment law

Arguments are underway before the Supreme Court of Canada in a long-awaited case over the federal Impact Assessment Act.

The court is expected to hear from legal experts and environmental groups that support the law.

Nine of 10 provinces, led by Alberta, argue that the law intrudes on provincial jurisdiction.

Alberta is particularly concerned about the effect the law might have on its ability to export its oil through pipelines.

Last May, the Alberta Appeal Court ruled the law was outside federal jurisdiction.

This week’s hearings are an appeal of that decision.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
HJ Cody School held successful leadership event
Next story
Nexus trusted-traveller program to fully resume by April 24 after yearlong standoff

Just Posted

HJ Cody welcomed keynote speakers Chris Gray and Ryan Straschniski to the Horizon’s Leadership event attended by 150 students from Eckville, Bentley, Rimbey, Fox Run and HJ Cody High School in Sylvan Lake. (File photo)
HJ Cody School held successful leadership event

C.P. Blakely’s Grade 5 class participated in a Medieval Night on March 16. (photo provided by Regan Lynn)
PHOTOS: Grade 5 students at C.P. Blakely participate in a Medieval Night

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service will be closed at 2 p.m. on March 20 with operating hours resuming as normal March 21. (Advocate file photo)
Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service closing early

The Rimbey Fish and Game Banquet was held March 11 at the Peter Lougheed Community Centre. (Photo by Leah Bousfield/Rimbey Review)
Lots of awards given out at Rimbey Fish and Game Banquet