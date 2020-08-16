Heat warning issued for central Alberta

Highs near 30 C expected for next several days

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm warning for the West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake and Boundary regions. File photo

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for a large swath of the province including central Alberta.

Temperatures hitting 29 C combined with overnight lows near 14 C are expected for the next 3 days.

High temperatures reaching or exceeding 29 C are expected today and will persist until mid-week.

Residents of and visitors to the warned regions are advised to take the following precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours:

•Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

•Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible.

•Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

•Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

Pay particular attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

For more heat health advice, visit: www.albertahealthservices.ca/news/heat.aspx.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

heat warning