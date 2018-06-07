Heat warning issued for Red Deer, Ponoka areas

Much of central Alberta is under a heat warning.

With temperatures reaching 29 degrees Celsius, Environment Canada has issued a special heat warning Thursday afternoon advising that the extreme temperatures are expected to last into Saturday night.

“By Saturday evening, a low pressure system will move into central Alberta bringing scattered showers and cooler temperatures,” states a release.

People in the area are advised to take certain precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours:

– Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

– Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time outdoors at your house or at cooled public buildings (including malls or indoor pools).

– Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

– Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

Environment Canada advises people monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Some of those symptoms are: high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

“Particular vigilance is urged for vulnerable individuals, including children, seniors, individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated,” states the release.

For more heat health advice, including for vulnerable individuals, visit www.ahs.ca/heat.

Heat Warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.