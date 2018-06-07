Heat warning issued for Red Deer, Ponoka areas

Central Alberta under heat warning Thursday

Much of central Alberta is under a heat warning.

With temperatures reaching 29 degrees Celsius, Environment Canada has issued a special heat warning Thursday afternoon advising that the extreme temperatures are expected to last into Saturday night.

“By Saturday evening, a low pressure system will move into central Alberta bringing scattered showers and cooler temperatures,” states a release.

People in the area are advised to take certain precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours:

– Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

– Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time outdoors at your house or at cooled public buildings (including malls or indoor pools).

– Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

– Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

Environment Canada advises people monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Some of those symptoms are: high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

“Particular vigilance is urged for vulnerable individuals, including children, seniors, individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated,” states the release.

For more heat health advice, including for vulnerable individuals, visit www.ahs.ca/heat.

Heat Warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

Previous story
Masked activists in Quebec City begin protests against G7 leaders’ summit

Just Posted

WATCH: Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza announced

2019 Winter Games Society marked a another milestone with renaming of downtown plaza

Red Deer RCMP warn public of new and seasonal scams

Learn to recognize and protect yourself and others from scams

Feed your passions at the library this summer

The summer reading program encourages Sylvan Lake youth to keep on on their lieracy on vacation

Photos: Tim Horton’s Camp Day in Sylvan Lake

Tim Horton’s held Camp Day at stores nationwide on June 6

Fighting cancer together at Relay For Life

Red Deer Relay for Life takes place at CrossRoads Church this weekend

WATCH: Spaghetti spectacle brings in $1,300 for Flipside

Annual Spaghetti Eating Contest at Boston Pizza partnered to raise money for Flipside Youth Centre

Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

The former Toronto Raptors GM was caught up in a Twitter storm when his wife used fake accounts to troll current players, staff

Heat warning issued for Red Deer, Ponoka areas

Central Alberta under heat warning Thursday

Hundreds turn out for Stettler museum’s pancake breakfast, market

Market held at this year’s event

David Suzuki receives honorary degree for conservation

The longtime oilsands critic was greeted by cheers and boos in Edmonton at the University of Alberta

Masked activists in Quebec City begin protests against G7 leaders’ summit

This was one of many protests and demonstrations scheduled to take place between Thursday and Saturday as the G7 leaders in La Malbaie

Alberta updates driver’s licences, adds iconic dinosaur

Remains of the Albertosaurus, a T.-rex-type predator from the late Cretaceous period, were first found in Alberta

WATCH: Men don heels for Walk A Mile In Her Shoes

Funds raised go towards the Women’s Outreach Centre

Hours-long police pursuit ends in arrests of two suspects in B.C. Interior

Suspects lead police on chase through Cariboo with RCMP helicopter in hot pursuit

Most Read