Helicopter crashes in northwestern Alberta during firefighting operation: TSB

The Transportation Safety Board says a helicopter involved in firefighting operations has crashed in northwestern Alberta.

The agency says investigators are heading to the scene.

Spokesman Chris Krepski says an emergency locator transmitter signal was received yesterday at around 6 p.m.

He says the aircraft is in a marshy area northeast of Peace River, Alta.

Krepski says it was operated by Valhalla Helicopters, which declined to comment.

RCMP was not immediately available to confirm the condition of those on board.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press

