Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for March, by Canadian city

Statistics Canada releases March unemployment rate for cities, in an April 9, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

OTTAWA — The national unemployment rate was 7.8 per cent in March. Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples. Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

— St. John’s, N.L. 8.3 per cent (8.1)

— Halifax 6.8 (6.6)

— Moncton, N.B. 5.7 (5.3)

— Saint John, N.B. 7.3 (7.0)

— Saguenay, Que. 6.5 (5.9)

— Quebec 5.5 (4.1)

— Sherbrooke, Que. 5.4 (4.5)

— Trois-Rivieres, Que. 6.3 (4.7)

— Montreal 6.4 (5.5)

— Gatineau, Que. 5.8 (4.7)

— Ottawa 4.9 (4.2)

— Kingston, Ont. 5.7 (5.2)

— Peterborough, Ont. 6.7 (6.6)

— Oshawa, Ont. 7.8 (7.0)

— Toronto 6.0 (5.4)

— Hamilton, Ont. 5.7 (4.9)

— St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 7.8 (5.5)

— Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 6.0 (5.5)

— Brantford, Ont. 5.9 (4.7)

— Guelph, Ont. 5.3 (5.1)

— London, Ont. 5.8 (4.9)

— Windsor, Ont. 10.5 (8.3)

— Barrie, Ont. 5.7 (4.3)

— Sudbury, Ont. 5.6 (5.3)

— Thunder Bay, Ont. 6.1 (5.3)

— Winnipeg 5.5 (4.9)

— Regina 7.2 (6.6)

— Saskatoon 7.1 (6.5)

— Calgary 8.6 (7.4)

— Edmonton 7.9 (7.8)

— Kelowna, B.C. 5.9 (5.3)

— Abbotsford-Mission, B.C. 4.6 (4.7)

— Vancouver 5.3 (4.4)

— Victoria 4.6 (3.4)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2020.

