High Level on alert, as wildfires put more people on the run in northern Alberta

Thousands in High Level were just allowed back home, and now must get ready to leave again

A firefighter extinguishes hotspots beside Highway 35 just south of the town of High Level, Alta., on May 25, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Government of Alberta, Chris Schwarz)

Wildfires have forced more people from their homes in northern Alberta.

Evacuation orders were issued overnight for the hamlet of Le Crete and other rural properties and reserves in the High Level area.

About 4,000 High Level residents who were forced to flee their homes last month and were only recently allowed back have also been told to get ready to leave again.

The massive Chuckegg Creek fire continues to churn out of control in the forest not far from the town, with the flames being aided by low humidity and gusty winds.

Earlier Monday, people in the area of Indian Cabins, about 150 kilometres north of High Level, were told to leave immediately due to another fire north of the Chuckegg Creek blaze.

Residents of Trout Lake were also ordered to leave due to a fire that’s burning in the Slave Lake Forest Area.

The Canadian Press

