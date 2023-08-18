High school teacher from B.C. wins Season 10 of survivalist reality show ‘Alone’

Alan Tenta, a high school teacher from Columbia Valley, B.C., outlasted nine other competitors in the northern Saskatchewan wilderness to win the US$500,000 prize on teh History Channel survival reality show “Alone”. Tenta is seen in an undated handout portrait. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-The History Channel

Alan Tenta, a high school teacher from Columbia Valley, B.C., outlasted nine other competitors in the northern Saskatchewan wilderness to win the US$500,000 prize on teh History Channel survival reality show “Alone”. Tenta is seen in an undated handout portrait. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-The History Channel

A Canadian high school teacher is the winner of the latest season of the History Channel’s survival reality show “Alone.”

Alan Tenta, from Columbia Valley, B.C., outlasted nine other competitors in the northern Saskatchewan wilderness to win the US$500,000 prize.

Tenta says in a news release that it was an “honour” to be selected to compete in Season 10 of the show and he is grateful for the support he’s received from his family, friends and students.

Tenta says he was prepared for the competition because he spends a lot of time outdoors and was already familiar with the plants and animals in the region.

In this season of “Alone,” 10 survivalists competed for the big prize by fighting off black bears, wolves and other animals while dealing with “bone-chilling” temperatures of a remote area in Saskatchewan.

Another Canadian, business owner Wyatt Black of Bracebridge, Ont., finished second in the season finale, which aired on Thursday.

Other competitors included an “off-grid” organic farmer from Wisconsin, a hunting guide from Texas and a pilot from Alaska.

The History Channel says “Alone” is the No. 1 show on the network and the top-ranked show on the streaming platform StackTV.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shortage of diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic expected in Canada: manufacturer

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service. (Black Press file photo)
Temporary closure expected for the Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service

(Sylvan Lake News file photo)
CulinART is returning to Sylvan Lake for its fourth year

The 50 Ave. construction project is currently on schedule with more updates expected to come. (photo from the engage.sylvanlake website)
Progess is being made on the 50 Ave construction project

SLAM into Fall will be held at Gulls field on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3. (photo from the Sylvan Lake Artisan Market Facebook page)
The Sylvan Lake artisan market is returning soon