Cattle graze on a farm on the Nicola River that was affected by flooding in November, west of Merritt, B.C., on March 23, 2022. A high streamflow advisory has been issued due to snowmelt above the North Thompson River in central British Columbia. Within the Nicola River, a streamflow advisory was issued because rain from last week is still moving through the watershed’s reservoirs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Cattle graze on a farm on the Nicola River that was affected by flooding in November, west of Merritt, B.C., on March 23, 2022. A high streamflow advisory has been issued due to snowmelt above the North Thompson River in central British Columbia. Within the Nicola River, a streamflow advisory was issued because rain from last week is still moving through the watershed’s reservoirs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

High streamflow advisory issued for rivers overwhelmed by November’s flooding in B.C.

Snowmelt above North Thompson will send a “pulse” of water downstream, significant rainfall not expected

A high streamflow advisory has been issued by the River Forecast Centre for some of the same British Columbia rivers where flooding last November ripped away roads and devastated communities.

The centre says snowmelt above the North Thompson River in central B.C. will send a “pulse” of water downstream toward the Fraser River.

It says while the water level is expected to rise, no significant rain or heat is in the forecast that would produce major increases in flow through the river.

Rain from last week is still moving through reservoirs, prompting a high streamflow advisory for the Nicola River, the same river that was flooded last November, washing away large sections of Highway 8 and stranding communities.

The centre says that although long-term water monitoring sites were destroyed on the river during last November’s historic flooding, it is likely that the pulse of water will increase flows downstream.

However, significant rainfall is not currently forecast for the region.

The centre is advising the public to stay clear of fast-moving rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

A provincial state of emergency was declared last fall after storms washed away highways, flooded communities in the Interior and the Fraser Valley.

Five people were killed when they were caught in mudslides during the so-called atmospheric rivers.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Residents of flood-prone areas in B.C. urged to be ready to leave at short notice

flooding

Previous story
Canada suspends random COVID-19 tests for vaccinated travellers at airports

Just Posted

The bulk of items up for donation by the Community Partners. Sylvan Lake & Area Community Partners Association / Facebook photo
Sylvan Lake Community Partners help out with kid supplies

(Metro Creative Connection)
Severe thunderstorm watches issued for areas of central Alberta

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall

Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Sylvan Lake artist Jaimie Cooney paints a vibrant 14 feet by 21 feet mural downtown on June 8. “Anytime you can add some colour to the community is a good thing. It gives a voice to people’s ideas,” Cooney said. As part of a contest held by the Sylvan Lake Youth IMPACT (Individuals Making Positive Action and Change Today) Coalition, local teen Trinity Larson’s artwork was chosen as the mural design. Obee’s 2 For 1 Pizza & Pasta has donated their building as a canvas for the mural. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
PHOTO: Sylvan Lake artist paints a mural, beautifies town