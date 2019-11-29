(BLACK PRESS file photo)

‘High-Tech Dairy Facility’ to be built near Red Deer, Lacombe

20-acre site is large enough for future expansion and long-term growth

Alberta Milk recently announced a new facility near Lacombe, which they say will bring jobs to the province and help the environment

At the Alberta Milk Dairy Conference, the western provinces announced that a new dairy concentration facility, Dairy Innovation West (DIW), will be built in Alberta. DIW will be owned by the Western Milk Pool members and will be operated by Vitalus Nutrition Inc.

DIW is a state-of-the-art facility which is the first of its kind in Canada. The technology will remove water from raw milk that will create concentrated components required by dairy processors to be used in a variety of dairy products. The facility will have the capacity to accommodate up to 300 million litres of milk per year.

Going Green

A priority of this facility is to reduce the environmental impacts of transporting milk across the four western provinces. DIW will reduce trucking emissions by 50 per cent by reducing the volume. Currently, milk moves within the western provinces to ensure the industry is meeting the needs of Canadians and that dairy processing is being utilized to its full capacity.

“Instead of two trucks on the road, there would only be one,” says Alberta Milk Chairman Tom Kootstra. “Dairy farmers are always seeking more opportunities to work smarter and continue to be stewards of the land.”

Additionally, DIW promises to increase jobs and boost economic contributions in Alberta. This 20-acre site is large enough for future expansion and long-term growth in the anticipation of attracting additional processors to the site.

“We are very excited about this new partnership and are looking forward to getting shovels in the ground this spring,” said Henry Holtmann, chairman of the WMP. “This is good news for dairy farmers, dairy processors, and the economy in Western Canada,” he continues.

Construction on the facility is set to begin in April 2020 and be completed by March 2021. The facility will be located near Lacombe and Red Deer.

-With files from Alberta Milk

Previous story
Alberta election watchdog to continue naming people sanctioned for wrongdoing
Next story
Several people stabbed in London Bridge incident

Just Posted

‘High-Tech Dairy Facility’ to be built near Red Deer, Lacombe

20-acre site is large enough for future expansion and long-term growth

Sylvan Lake’s Winter Village expands with a Snowman Parade

Kjeryn Dakin says this year’s Winter Village will be full of Instagram-able moments

Flags of Remembrance season ends with closing ceremony in Sylvan Lake

On Nov. 23 many gathered in the Alliance Church for the closing ceremony

Sylvan Lake’s Undercurrent Brewery asks To Shave or Not To Shave

The local brewery held its second annual Movember event recently.

Sylvan Lake Wranglers shutout Red Deer in home opener rematch

The Wranglers defeated the visiting Red Deer Vipers 2-0 at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 22

Fashion Fridays: 5 ways to look festive – fast

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Scheer heads to Conservative heartland after a bruising week of challenges

Earlier in the week, Andrew Scheer had been blasted by party supporters in Montreal

Hockey reckoning amid renewed call for independent body to probe abuse

Former Olympic skier Allison Forsyth says if such an organization had existed in the late 1990s

PHOTOS: Black Friday frenzy goes global – and not everyone’s happy

Many countries don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, but they are participating in Black Friday consumerism

Several people stabbed in London Bridge incident

A man has been detained, according to Metropolitan Police

Alberta election watchdog to continue naming people sanctioned for wrongdoing

Glen Resler takes over, after predecessor fined UCP members for fundraising violations and got fired

Babies who eat peanuts are less likely to develop allergy, study suggests

Data from 2,600 Canadian kids used in long-running study on root causes of chronic diseases

Caribou habitat restoration may be ineffective in the short term, says UBC study

Wildlife responses to habitat restoration are often assumed rather than verified, a new B.C. study suggests

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Most Read