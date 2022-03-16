Highlights from March 14 regular meeting of council

Public Hearing and Delegations- Horse-drawn wagon transport in town

The owner/operator of JR Adventures, Richard Edmondson presented a report to council, outlining the idea to offer transport via horse-drawn wagons in Sylvan Lake. JR Adventures is located 25 minutes from town.

They hope to offer tourists and locals alike unique wagon, carriage and pony rides (sleigh rides for winter), which could also serve as a new attraction for safe transportation to and from destinations around Sylvan Lake.

A simple requirement for this project would be a staging area to harness/unharness and store wagons, etc., shared Edmondson.

The staging area would allow for space to prepare for rides, load and unload guests. Edmondson requests to discuss areas coverage and proposes lakeshore drive, the beach and campgrounds.

“We are fully prepared to clean up after our own horses, to keep the town presentable and clean for all tourists and residents,” shared the company presentation.

Bylaw #1850/2022 Amendment to the Fees and Charges Bylaw #1833/2021

The council grated second reading to Bylaw #1850/2022, an amending bylaw to the Fees and Charges Bylaw #1833/2021.

The Fees and Charges Bylaw was brought into force to consolidate the fees and charges of various bylaws. The Short-Term Accommodation Rental Licensing Bylaw is a new bylaw requiring a schedule to be added to the bylaw to address application and license fees, shares the March 14 agenda report.

Under the Town’s current regulations and fee schedule, an applicant for a tourist home would be required to pay a development permit fee of $300 and a business license fee of $200.

With the new STAR bylaw, the administration is proposing a two-step fee schedule with an application fee of $250 and an annual license fee of $450.

Several town council members spoke regarding the unfavourable rise of fees. Council members suggest the third reading would benefit from some cost-cutting.

DP #009-2022, existing building conversion to tri-plex

The council approved Development Application DP 009-202 to convert an existing residential building into a triplex.

The property is located at 5019 52 Street, which falls in the Waterfront Direct Control District (W-DC) and within the West Village Area of the Sustainable Waterfront Area Redevelopment Plan (SWARP). The property is currently developed and surrounded by a mix of low to high-density residential developments.

The applicant has applied for the existing building to be converted to a triplex to allow for three dwelling units on the parcel. The building contains two dwelling units located within a two-storey dwelling, along with an additional dwelling attached to the side.