Highlights of regular Lacombe County council

Covid-19 update

Council was provided with an update on the latest COVID-19 restrictions, statistics and the Province’s current vaccine statistics.

Policy RC(9) County Support of Community Events Programs and Activities

Council approved the 20212 RC(9) funding for 10 applicants, assigning a total of $24,456 locally.

The Town of Eckville and the Bentley Canada Day Committee has been approved $1,107 for July 1 Canada Day Celebration.

Lacombe Days Association is to receive the greatest amount approved by council of $9,250 for the celebration of Lacombe Days followed by $8,394 for the Town of Blackfalds’ celebration of Blackfalds Day.

Policy RC(1) Lacombe Historical Society- Collection Project

As per Policy RC(1), $ 20,398 of funding towards the Lacombe and District Historical Society’s Lacombe Museum Collection and Archives Facility project was approved. Lacombe County will fund this contribution from the Recreation Capital Assistance Reserve.

Committee of the Whole

In addition to receiving the notes of the Feb. 1, 2022 Committee of the Whole meeting for information, Council also reviewed the following items from that meeting:

Energy Futures Lab

A presentation regarding the Energy Futures Lab was received for information. This concept will be incorporated in some form into Lacombe County’s Economic Development Strategy.

Alberta Provincial Police Service Transition Study

A discussion regarding the Alberta Provincial Police Service Transition Study was received for information. Council will revisit this issue when more concrete information has been received.

Recycling in Lacombe County

Following a discussion on recycling in Lacombe County, the Recycling Council of Alberta and Clean Farms was agreed to be invited to attend a future Committee of the Whole meeting to provide presentations.

Highway 604 from Highway 2 to Highway 792 – Condition of Unpaved Portion

The County Manager was directed to meet with the Ponoka County CAO to discuss potential joint lobbying of the Provincial Government regarding the reconstruction and paving of Highway 604.

Fast Tracking of Economic Development in Lacombe County

A Council discussion regarding the fast-tracking of economic development within Lacombe County, and future initiatives to be considered was received for information.

Highway 2/12 Interchange Project

The proposed new Highway 2/12 Interchange project will be discussed at the next meeting Council has with Alberta Transportation officials.

Appointment of Agricultural Fieldman

The Agriculture Service Act requires that once a Council has established an Agricultural Service Board, that the Council, in consultation with the board, must appoint a qualified person as Agricultural Fieldman to implement agricultural policies and programs and to manage the agricultural resources of the municipality.

By resolution of Council Mike Bates was appointed to the position of Agricultural Fieldman for Lacombe County as per the Act.

Track on 2- Letter of Support

A letter of support will be sent to the Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Regulatory Services Division in support of the Track on 2 and their appeal to the Division regarding the recent denial of the Track on 2’s application for a Racing Entertainment Centre.