Hinshaw encourages Albertans to celebrate Halloween

The holiday is safer than most indoor gatherings, she said

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health said that Halloween will not be cancelled in the province this year. (File photo)

Alberta’s chief medical health officer said emphatically that Halloween will not be cancelled in the province this year.

In her twice-weekly briefing Thursday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw noted that Halloween is safer than other holidays that people typically celebrate inside, such as Thanksgiving.

“I have no plans to suggest that Alberta cancel Halloween this year. My own children would never forgive me,” she said.

Hinshaw said there are plenty of tips and advice on how to celebrate the holiday safely on the Alberta Health website.

A few of the key points she emphasized were avoiding group get-togethers or Halloween parties; trick or treating should be done within one’s own cohort and family, in their neighbourhood, and avoiding common touch points such as doorbells and handrails.

She also said children’s costumes should accommodate the wearing of a non-medical mask.

“Try to get creative and have fun with the ways to minimize the risk of exposure, that comes with giving out candy,” she said.