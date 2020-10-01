Hinshaw urges Albertans to get flu shot to aid in fight against COVID-19

The province is stepping up efforts to get flu shots to all Albertans.

Alberta’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said Thursday it is critical for citizens to get the shot this year to add another layer of protection against COVID-19.

Offering the advice during a remote briefing, after she was sick late last week, Hinshaw said the province has ordered 1.96 million doses of the flu vaccine.

“That is a record for the province and 20 per cent more than last year,” she said, adding Alberta’s immunization program begins later this month.

As of Oct. 19, Albertans five and over can get immunized free of charge at any participating pharmacy or at their physicians’ office. At public health clinics, shots will be administered by appointment only.

“Do it for yourself and do it for the people around you,” Hinshaw urged.

The province is also making it easier for parents and guardians to find out COVID-19 test results quickly for their children.

Parents and guardians can now access COVID-19 results for their children through My Health records. Once a child is tested, parents will be able to see the results as soon as they are available, anytime.

“We have been working very hard to streamline every facet of the testing process across the province. I know the time it takes to get results is still not as fast as we would like it to be,” said Hinshaw.

Parents can also print their children’s COVID-19 test results and show them to others if needed. Sign up is free and all that is required is government ID and a health card number. Individuals can go to www.myhealth.alberta.ca/ to sign up.

Across the province, there are 173 additional cases of COVID-19 and there are now 1,596 active cases in Alberta.

The province conducted more than 14,000 tests in the past 24 hours. There have been 16,370 recoveries from the virus, while 64 people are in hospital. Overall, 269 people have died from the virus in Alberta.

The City of Red Deer sits at five active cases, and the City of Lacombe has two active cases. Ponoka County and Mountain View County each have four active cases and Red Deer County has three active cases.

Olds, Lacombe County, County of Paintearth and County of Wetaskiwin all have one active case.

There are active alerts or outbreaks in 133 schools, which is about five per cent of all schools in the province. There 257 active cases at these schools.

“I want to thank parents, teachers, students and school staff for their hard work and dedication over these last four weeks. You were a big part of why we kept cases under control, and so far, prevented widespread transmission within classes and schools,” she said.

“This is an unprecedented time and I know that resuming classes has been a difficult transition for many.”

