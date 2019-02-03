Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer stands during question period ion the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Historica Canada asks Conservatives to pull spoof of ‘Heritage Minute’

Organization says it doesn’t approve of parodies being used for partisan political purposes.

Historica Canada is calling on the Conservative Party to remove an ad attacking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that spoofs the “Heritage Minute” format.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer tweeted the video, which was produced by his party, on Saturday night, saying that “Liberal scandals” are “a part of our heritage.”

READ MORE: Scheer says Conservatives have ‘comprehensive plan to make Canada safer’

But the non-profit organization known for producing the “Heritage Minute” TV spots is condemning the spoof.

It says that while Historica Canada often welcomes parodies of the format, it does not approve of them being used for partisan political purposes.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the organization describes itself as a non-partisan charity that often works with governments at various levels regardless of political affiliation.

A spokesman for Scheer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Canadian Press

