HJ Cody School is fundraising for a new score clock in the gym, for basketball and volleyball games. (File photo)

HJ Cody fundraising for score clock

With one of the strongest athletic programs in Alberta, the gym in Sylvan Lake’s HJ Cody School sees about 40 volleyball and basketball home games each year and a functioning score clock helps those games run smoothly.

Unfortunately, the score clock in the gym has stopped working and the school is now fundraising for a new one. However, score clocks cost anywhere from $70,000 to $150,000. Based on an estimate the school received, their fundraising goal is $80,000.

“Schools do not receive funding from Alberta Education for these types of projects,” reads the letter the school is sending to local businesses, looking for sponsorship dollars. “With basketball season starting soon, we are hoping to have all monies raised as soon as possible.”

The fundraiser has three donation levels available and each one comes with a different level of advertising available. There’s bronze, for a donation of $1,500; silver, for a donation of $5,000, limited to four businesses; and gold, for a donation of $10,000, and also limited to four businesses.

While these sponsorships don’t generate a charitable donation receipt, the sponsorship may be able to be recognized as a tax-deductible advertising expense.

For more details, interested parties can contact HJ Cody’s principal, Mike Garrow, at mgarrow@cesd73.ca.

HJ Cody School is fundraising for a new score clock in the gym, for basketball and volleyball games. (File photo)
HJ Cody fundraising for score clock

