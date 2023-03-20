HJ Cody School held succful leadership event

HJ Cody welcomed keynote speakers Chris Gray and Ryan Straschniski to the Horizon's Leadership event attended by 150 students from Eckville, Bentley, Rimbey, Fox Run and HJ Cody High School in Sylvan Lake.

The Horizons Leadership Conference hosted by Ecole HJ Cody School March 16 was a success with 150 students in attendance from Eckville, Bentley, Rimbey, Fox Run and HJ Cody schools. Members of the Rotary club, leadership coordinators from the FCSS and the associate superintendent Karyn Barber also attended.

The agenda for the event which went from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. was designed in order to provide motivation, inspiration and information to those in attendance in order to make schools a better place to learn and thrive.

Teacher Alana Routhier told Sylvan Lake News the keynote speakers at the event included professional wrestler Chris Gray and former Humboldt Broncos player Ryan Straschniski.

“Both speakers shared their stories and there were common themes including pursuing your dreams and never giving up.”

Interactive games were also done so students from the different schools could get to know each other with HJ Cody students having the responsibility of leading the activities and guiding groups through the school, Routhier said.

“Our Interact club shared information about our diverse volunteer and fundraising ventures and students were treated to some cotton candy and learned to make balloon animals following some interactive games.”

The one-day leadership journey event for student leaders and teachers was a great day and encouraged students to participate in the community, Routhier said.

“The leadership day has encouraged more students to be part of our Interact Club where can be seen volunteering at a variety of events throughout the community.”

Community Leadership

