HJ Cody School honours outstanding students

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, HJ Cody School staff honoured the school’s top students during their annual academic awards ceremony, held at the NexSource Centre. These awards were given based on the 2021/2022 school year.

“The 2021/2022 school year saw many great achievements and accomplishments,” said HJ Cody staff member Jas Payne, who emceed the ceremony. “We continue to stress a commitment to academic excellence, developing strength in numeracy and literacy, developing a comprehensive plan for transitioning to post-secondary and increasing our capacity as active, ethical citizens within the community.”

The following awards were given to HJ Cody grade 9 students:

• CTS Culinary Excellence Award – Home Ec 9: Brett Beriault and Catelyn Huskins

• CTS Shop, Construction, Fabrication and Mechanics Award – Shop 9: Carsen Belich and Dylan Creasey

• STEM 9 Top Student ¬– Marissa Dupuis

• Visual Art Award – Art 9: Benni Robinson

• Band, Choral and Guitar Awards – Band 9: Nickolas Penner; Choral 9: Mercer McIsaac; Guitar 9: Melody Greenway

• Drama 9 – Keagan Schmidt

• Ladies Health And Fitness 9 – Catelyn Huskins and Lilika Vass

• Phys Ed 9 – Marissa Dupuis and Tatyana Wolkowski

• Sports Performance 9 – Izabella Anderson

• Yoga 9 – Ayla McLeod

• French Language Arts 9 – Annalise McKinnon

• Spanish 9 – Annalise McKinnon

• Reading 9 – Erin Prier

• Leadership 9 – Lila Eastwood

• Outdoor Education ¬– Dylan Creasey and Tatyana Wolkowski

• English Language Arts 9 – Izabella Anderson and Gavin Hyde

• Social Studies 9 – Colin Critch and Gavin Hyde

• Etudes Sociales 9 – Emily Walper

• Mathematics 9, Gary Mawer Memorial Award – Isaac Belich and Gavin Hyde

• Science 9, Hugh Jesmer Memorial Award – Isaac Belich and Gavin Hyde

• Outstanding Academic Average – Gavin Hyde

The follow awards were given to HJ Cody grade 10 students:

• Digital Photography 10 – Amy Kingston

• Esthetics 10 – Amy Kingston

• Foods 10 – Katie Freeman

• Shop 10 – Sam Wagenast

• Art 10 – Amy Kingston

• Band 10 – Lacey McFarlane

• Choral 10 – Mya McCarthy

• Drama 10 – Madi Blazenko

• Guitar 10 – Amy Kingston

• CALM 10 – Mya Christians

• Health Science 10 – Caydence Nicholson

• Physical Education 10 – Ashlyn Goyan and Nevada Jeffries

• Outdoor Education 10 – Sophia Ingenhaag and Braxton Ramsay

• Yoga 15 – Mya Christians, Nevada Jeffries and Caydence Nicholson

• Spanish 10 – Ashlyn Goyan and Nevada Jeffries

• French Language Arts 10 – Anaiya Morrow

• Reading 15 – Deston Degenhardt and Mason Rauch

• English Language Arts 10-1 – Any Kingston

• English Language Arts 10-2 – Laurent Charlton and Brandon Poholko

• Social Studies 10-1 – Mya Christians and Tyler Gress

• Social Studies 10-2 – Cole Chabun and Hudson Little

• Mathematics 10C – Tyler Gress

• Mathematics 10-3 – Cole Chabun and Kyler Olsen

• Mathematics 15 – Mya McCarthy

• Science 10 – Amy Kingston

• Biology 20 – Amy Kingston

• Chemistry 20 – Tyler Gress

• Science 14 – Sadey Cooper

• Outstanding Academic Average – Tyler Gress and Nevada Jeffries

The following awards were given to HJ Cody grade 11 students:

• Photography 20 – Jaelyn Macrae

• Robotics 20 – Teryn Herder

• Media and Marketing 20 – Amy Faucher

• Digital Design 20 – Cheyenne Hoffman

• Foods 20 – Brea Cameron

• Shop 20 – Riley Woods

• Art 20 – Havana Johnson

• Band 20 – Jaelyn Macrae

• 212 Degree Spirit Band 30 for outstanding contribution to the music program – Will Grant

• Drama 20 – Kalyn Engler

• Guitar 20 – Natalie Ginter and Madi Rattray

• Technical Theatre 15 – Addy Penman

• Physical Education 20 – Zoey Longman

• Sports Performance – Ethan Gress

• Forensic Studies 25/35 – Maasai Pummings

• Psychology 20 – James Schindel

• Ethics 15/25 – Connor Shaver

• Spanish 20 – Aimeelinn Critch

• English Language Arts 20-1 – Breckyn Lagoutte

• English Language Arts 20-2 – Landen Syvret

• Social Studies 20-1 – Breckyn Lagoutte

• Social Studies 20-2 – Nevaeh Tuck

• Mathematics 20-1 – Kalyn Engler

• Mathematics 20-2 – Ashlyn Stannard

• Mathematics 20-3 – Katana Kooiman

• Physics 20 – Breckyn Lagoutte

• Science 20 – Connor Shaver

• Science 24 – Jason Steiestol

• Yearbook Award – Brook Whitecotton

• Outstanding Academic Average – Breckyn Lagoutte

The following awards were given to HJ Cody grade 12 students:

• Advanced Photography – Michelle Von Hollen

• Advanced Esthetics – Erica Glanville

• Foods 30 – Parker Dale and Ella Patterson

• Advanced Construction – Parker Dale

• Art 30 – Ella Patterson

• Art 31 – Kyrai Simon

• Band 30 – Andrea Heisler

• Choral 20 – Eli Lauder

• Warkentin Choral 30 – Andrea Heisler

• Guitar 30 – Kellen McLean

• Advanced Sports Performance – Marek Delorme

• Physical Education 30 – Michael Bell and Jayce Soley

• Spanish 30 – Brooklynn Little

• Off Campus Excellence – Jared Hand

• French Language Arts 30 – Emily Lumbis

• Peter Ridgeway Memorial English 30-1 – Landon Black

• Diane Hutchinson Memorial English 30-2 – Katherine Bamford, Andrew Drass, Tristan Johnson and Jasmine Zander

• Social Studies 30-1 – Landon Black

• Social Studies 30-2 – Marissa Young

• Mathematics 30-1 – Luke Hadland

• Mathematics 30-2 – Kaydn Shannon

• Mathematics 30-3 – Jobe Duplessis

• Mathematics 31 – Landon Black and Garrett Corraini

• Biology 30 – Landon Black

• Staudinger Memorial Chemistry 30 – Landon Black

• Physics 30 – Landon Black

• Science 30 – Fraser Terrill

Awards and scholarships:

• We Believe In You Lakers Award – Kennedy Carpenter-Horton and Jada Sullivan

• Exemplary Lakers Award – Hayden Becker, Abigail Shaver, Gage Russell, Kai Pasishnik, Masaii Pummings, Connor Shaver, Addy Penman and Shelby Battenfelder

• RISE (Reconciliation In Schools Everywhere) Award – Brooke Wraight and Cylas Brehmer

• 100% Attendance – Brea Cameron and Tyler Gress

• Tayah Tucker Share Your Smile Award – Jillian Allred and Michael Workun

• Tayah Tucker Daily Warrior Award – Mike Arthur

• Jostens Spirit Ring Award – Will Grant

• Rotary Club Humanitarian Award – Katie McDougall, Nevada Jeffries, Caydence Nicholson, Kaitlyn Orriss and Mya Christians

• Anne Rowberry Memorial Award – Rylyn Morse

• Kathleen Ostrom Memorial Award – Morgan Applegate

• Sylvan Lake Arts Society Award – Trinity Larson

• Merit Contractors Association Award/OpenCircle Award – Luke Wilcox

• George Belich Memorial Award – Landon Black and Tristan Johnson

• Coverdale’s No Frills Service Scholarship – Caron Diebert

• Chase Cornford Memorial Award – Erica Glanville and Luke Hadland

• Lakestone Business Scholarship – Matthew Workun

• Exemplary Lakers Scholarship – Michael Bell, Logan Graf, Elijah Rayner and Jayce Soley

• Kauchali Healthcare Scholarship – Emma Belich and Cuyler Desormeau

• Steffie Woima Scholarship – Lexi Seland

• MJ Maxson Memorial Award – Kate Meier

• Town of Sylvan Lake Citizen Scholarship – Kaydn Shannon

• Jake Jacobs Memorial Athletic Scholarship – Rowan McCulloch and Cody Peever

• Lions Legacy Scholarship – Amelia Balon and Ericka Tremblay

• Rotary 4 Way Test Award – Amelia Balon, Emily Lumbis, Kellen McLean and Megan Routhier

• Governor General’s Bronze Medal – Landon Black

Students from HJ Cody School’s 2021/2022 grade 11 class that received academic awards during Wednesday’s ceremony. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)