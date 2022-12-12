A Hockey Canada logo is shown on the jersey of a player with Canada’s National Junior Team during a training camp practice in Calgary, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Hockey Canada releases slate of candidates to form new board of directors

  • Dec. 12, 2022 9:35 a.m.
  • News

Hockey Canada has named its slate of candidates to fill the nine vacant positions on its board of directors on a one-year term.

The organization’s members will hold a vote Saturday on whether to accept or reject the entire slate, which includes five women and four men.

Hockey Canada’s board stepped down in October as part of the fallout from its handling of sexual assault allegations against former members of two of its world junior teams.

Hugh L. Fraser, a retired judge with nearly three decades of experience at the Ontario court of justice, has been nominated as board chair.

Fraser, who as born in Kingston, Jamaica and grew up in Kingston, Ont., has been an arbitrator on the Court of Arbitration for Sport since 1995 and served on the first ad hoc court at the Olympic Games in 1996.

Cassie Campbell-Pascall, a three-time Olympian who captained Canada’s women’s team to gold medals in 2002 and 2006, is among the eight board members nominated.

The other nominees are Grant Borbridge, Julie Duranceau, Dave Evans, Marni Fullerton, Jonathan F. Goldbloom, Marian Jacko and Andrea Poole.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79
Next story
Pembina signs deal to sell stake in Key Access Pipeline System

Just Posted

(Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash)
Police warn public of ‘emergency scam’

Wolf Creek Public Schools logo
ST Math partnership helping improve outcomes in Wolf Creek Public Schools

(Josh Berson photo)
SLAACS temporarily closed due to staffing

Nate Horner
Feeder Association Loan Guarantee Program to receive $50 million increase

Pop-up banner image