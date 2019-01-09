Hog farm in Alberta first in province to have deadly pig disease

A 400-head hog farm operation was found to have the porcine epidemic diarrhea (PED) virus.

A 400-head hog farm in Alberta was found to have the deadly porcine epidemic diarrhea (PED) virus.

It’s the first time the disease, that causes diarrhea and vomiting in pigs, has been found in Alberta, states a press release from Alberta Pork.

“In nursing pigs, PED can cause up to 100 per cent mortality,” states the release.

“Alberta Pork is working closely with Alberta Agriculture and Forestry to fully investigate this outbreak and prevent the disease from spreading further.”

While the disease affects pigs, it doesn’t pose a risk to human health.

“This incident has not caused any food safety concerns, and pork products remain safe for consumption,” states Alberta Pork.

“The virus is spread by the fecal-oral route, with the most common source being infected feces coming onto a farm with various surfaces that can transmit the virus.”

The last time this happened was in January 2014 at a swine farm in Ontario and Alberta Pork has been working diligently to curb any issues with PED. In October 2018, the association issued a biosecurity assessment in an effort to educate and help control farm access.

Within the assessment, Alberta Pork noted that while the number of ‘no gates’ remained high, signage at gates and all entrances increased at Alberta hog operations.

“Gates create an obvious barrier between your operation and unwanted visitors, including people and animals, while signage informs everyone entering the property about the restricted and unrestricted areas of your farm,” states the October release.

There were also PED cases in Manitoba, Quebec and Prince Edward Island.

“Strict biosecurity protocols are of utmost importance in limiting the impact of disease in agriculture,” states Alberta Pork. “It is especially critical during this outbreak that producers consider enhancing biosecurity on-farm and in animal transportation. Producers are encouraged to submit all swine manifests, including farm-to-farm movements, in a timely manner.”

Hog producers are asked to consider their biosecurity measures and also realize that any place off-farm, such as an abattoir, can be a potential source of bringing in the disease.


jeff.heyden-kaye@ponokanews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer teacher faces sex-related charges
Next story
Shoppers Drug Mart starts selling medical cannabis online

Just Posted

Bighorn Country proposal sparks debate among Albertans

MLA Jason Nixon is speaking out against lack of public consultation in regard to the proposal

Bentley area horse trainer recovering from serious accident

GoFundMe page started

Long-time Sylvan Lake pastor passes the baton

Rev. Kevin Haugan passed the baton onto the next lead pastor at the Alliance Chruch, Tim Bergmann

Former Sylvan Lake loan officer pleads guilty to $1 million theft

Sarah Miles Brouilette pleaded guilty in Red Deer Provincial Court Monday

Sylvan Lake Legion installs new executive board for 2019

The new board will oversee the Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary over the next year

Travelling to the U.S.? Here is what you need to know

The partial government shutdown is starting to affect air travel

Hog farm in Alberta first in province to have deadly pig disease

A 400-head hog farm operation was found to have the porcine epidemic diarrhea (PED) virus.

Trump pleads on TV for wall funding to fix border ‘crisis’

Trump called on Democrats saying it was “immoral” for “politicians to do nothing”

Average price of cannabis in Canada goes up 17% post-legalization

Legal pot continues to cost more than illegally source cannabis

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, views oil slump as temporary soft patch

The bank is now projecting growth to be just 1.7 per cent in 2019, down from its October forecast of 2.1 per cent

Drone operators subject to age limit, certification under new federal rules

The new regulations, which come into effect June 1, apply to all drone operators

Red Deer teacher faces sex-related charges

Norman Joseph Howes will appear in court Jan. 17th

Remember virtual reality? Its buzz has faded at CES 2019

At the CES 2019 tech show in Las Vegas, Facebook’s Oculus unit isn’t holding any glitzy press events

Shoppers Drug Mart starts selling medical cannabis online

Patients will still have to go to a pharmacy to begin the process

Most Read