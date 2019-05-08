Hold your horses: Alberta court to review disqualification in Canadian Derby

Queen’s Bench Justice June Ross is to look at the results of the Aug. 19, 2017, race at Northland’s Park

A fight over which horse won a Canadian Derby race in Edmonton two years ago is to be heard in court this week.

Queen’s Bench Justice June Ross is to look at the results of the Aug. 19, 2017, race at Northland’s Park.

Chief Know It All was originally declared the winner despite a complaint from the owner of another horse it allegedly fouled.

Ten months later, the Horse Racing Appeal Tribunal disqualified Chief Know It All and named two other horses, Double Bear and Trooper John, as co-winners.

The Tribunal ruled Chief Know It All made contact with another horse and altered the outcome of the race.

Kent Verlik, chief executive officer of Horse Racing Alberta, says it is the second time in the history of the Canadian Derby that a panel of racing judges intervened following a complaint.

“Our stewards didn’t think it impacted the race, so it was kind of a non-event,” said Verlik. “But in appeal, the tribunal overturned the decision of the stewards and then they revised the placing as a result.”

The case echoes last weekend’s surprising Kentucky Derby.

Maximum Security became the first Kentucky Derby winner ever to be disqualified for interference. Country House, a 65-1 long shot, was subsequently named champion.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Royal baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Just Posted

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA brings experience to new role as Minister of Agriculture

MLA Devin Dreeshen was named the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry on April 30

Food Truck Thursday returning to Sylvan Lake

The weekly event will run May 16 to Sept. 5 at 50A Ave., between 50 Street and 50A Street

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Midget Buccaneers crumble against Olds

The Buccs fell 11-5 to the Olds Stingers on May 5 at the NexSource Centre

Team Up to Clean Up returns to Sylvan Lake this weekend

Team Up to Clean Up is part of Sylvan Lake’s Pitch-in Week

Sylvan Lake’s visitor pay parking goes into effect soon

Visitor Pay Parking is in effect in the downtown area from May 15 to Sept. 15

Royal baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Buckingham Palace has released the name of Meghan and Harry’s baby boy

Hold your horses: Alberta court to review disqualification in Canadian Derby

Queen’s Bench Justice June Ross is to look at the results of the Aug. 19, 2017, race at Northland’s Park

Construction accident in Alberta’s energy sector kills two workers

RCMP and the provincial Occupational Health and Safety Department are investigating

Gay men can now donate blood after 3 months of abstinence: Health Canada

The deferral period was first reduced to one year in 2016, from five years

‘A dream:’ Meghan, Harry present royal newborn to the public

Baby Sussex’s name has yet to be announced

Get yourself a Big Mac and give back with McDonald’s on McHappy Day

$1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal and hot McCafe drink will go to charity

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou expected in Vancouver court over extradition case

Meng was arrested in December at Vancouver’s airport at the request of the United States

Freedom Mobile hit by data breach, company says up to 15,000 customers affected

It said the breach affected customers at 17 retail stores who opened or changed accounts

Naked man takes run down aisles of Saskatchewan food store

Calvin John Jobb is being asked to pay the Prince Albert Superstore almost $200 to cover food

Most Read