Holidays to shift Sylvan Lakers’ waste collection dates

Those in Wednesday zones will be collected on Thursday, live tree pick up is the week of Jan. 6

Sylvan Lakers located in Wednesday zones for garbage and recycling pick up will see a shifted holiday schedule.

Both Christmas, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, fall on a Wednesday and are asked to put their waste out on Thursday morning before 8 a.m. instead.

This means the Wednesday collection will now be running as part of the Thursday pick ups on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

“Collection for all participants that day may be delayed just because there is an increase of residents that we’re collecting,” said Joanne Gaudet, communications officer for the Town of Sylvan Lake. “So [for those dates] we are asking that residents just leave their carts out until collected.”

All waste will be collected by the end of the day Friday, added Gaudet.

Over the holidays normal recycling rules apply, which means wrapping paper cannot be recycled.

Gaudet says the issue tends to be with aspects such as foil and glitter.

Alongside the wrapping paper items such as glass, Styrofoam and batteries also cannot be recycled, although there are places to take the items to be disposed of.

Sylvan Lake’s Waste Transfer Site and the recycling station on Memorial Dr. and 60 St. will take glass recycling.

Those looking to recycle specific items can visit the “recycling” tab on sylvanlake.ca/waste to look up special recycling information.

Gaudet explained the Alberta Recycling website will provide the closest location to accept the specific item searched, such as batteries.

“If it’s not here in Sylvan Lake there’s typically something in Red Deer of near by that will accept it,” added Gaudet.

In town the Waste Transfer site is operating on winter hours consisting of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Wednesday to Saturday. Statutory holidays are exclusive from the hours and the site will be closed Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.

As the holiday season wraps up and residents are looking to discard of their live Christmas tree the Town will be doing collections the week of Jan. 6.

The Town asks residents with live trees place them out by 8 a.m. on Jan. 6.

Gaudet says they all decorations be removed from the tree and be placed one metre away from other items including carts, fences and cars.

“We do ask that residents show some patience because it may take up to seven days for collection so leave it out,” explained Gaudet. “If there’s any issues following that they can always contact us afterwards.”

Information about holiday waste management can be found at sylvanlake.ca/NewsHub.