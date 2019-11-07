(Black Press Media files)

Homicide detectives investigate after two Ontario boys, aged 12 and 9, found dead

Investigators say the deaths are an isolated incident

Police west of Toronto say the death of two boys, aged nine and 12, are being investigated as homicides.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a residence just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night in Brampton, Ont.

They say the boys were found dead when officers arrived at the scene.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown tweeted about the incident this morning, calling it “heart breaking.”

“If this is indeed a case, domestic or familial related homicides it is unfathomable,” he said on Twitter. “As a parent, I just can’t comprehend this. The crisis that lead to this is yet unknown. But our whole community is grieving.”

Homicide and missing persons investigators are still working to figure out what happened at the scene.

Investigators say the deaths are an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

Police say the incident marks Peel Region’s 24th and 25th homicides this year.

The Canadian Press

