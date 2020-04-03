Hospital parking fees suspended during COVID-19 pandemic

Measure will cost the government $7.6M a month

Alberta Health Services has been directed to temporarily suspend parking fees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Friday, parking at all AHS facilities, including Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, will be free.

“Health-care workers and the general public should not have to worry about paying for parking in the midst of responding to COVID-19,” said Health Minister Tyler Shandro in a statement.

“Our government will provide whatever resources are needed to protect Albertans during the COVID-19 emergency.”

Many health-care workers and physicians are working from home and others need to work at a variety of sites. Removing fees and the need for parking passes will make these transitions easier, the government said in a release.

The change will also reduce the risk of COVID-19 being spread from touch screens and buttons at payment sites, says the government.

While parking will be free, visitors are asked to be respectful of spaces allocated for staff, including those for emergency use.

The temporary measure will result in an estimated loss of $7.6 million a month in revenue.

Alberta joins British Columbia in announcing the decision.


