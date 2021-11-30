Police secure the scene where they allege a suspected bank robber fled to a residential area and took hostages in Edmonton, Alta., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police secure the scene where they allege a suspected bank robber fled to a residential area and took hostages in Edmonton, Alta., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Hostage freed, suspect dead after man flees into Edmonton home after bank robbery

Police say man entered a home on the city’s north side that was ‘not associated to him’

A hostage situation in Edmonton that began when a man was allegedly fleeing a bank robbery has ended with the lone hostage released, and the suspect dead.

Police said late Monday afternoon that the man had entered a home on the city’s north side that was “not associated to him” and took an unknown number of hostages.

The bank robbery, they said, happened several blocks away.

In a news release later in the evening, police say the lone female hostage was released unharmed at around 5:30 p.m. after efforts by professional negotiators.

Police then entered the residence at approximately 6 p.m. and found the 36-year-old male suspect dead.

They say there were no others in the home.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

crime

Previous story
Unvaccinated travellers barred from planes and passenger trains as of today
Next story
British Columbia braces for third ‘atmospheric river’ after recent floods

Just Posted

COVID-19 virus (file photo).
COVID-19 in Red Deer falls to 110 active cases

What a good sport: Fox Run School teacher Sean McWade of Sylvan Lake allowed his students to choose how he should shave his head for a fundraiser — and this is how it turned out. (Contributed photo).
Sylvan Lake teacher has a bad hair day — for charity

Town of Sylvan Lake website image
Town offering new drop-in activities for youth

Al Cameron (right) honoured Darryl Lickers with the National Indigenous flag. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Veterans Voices of Canada honoured two Indigenous Elders with National Indigenous flag