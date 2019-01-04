Vegetables are on display at the Jean Talon Market on January 11, 2016 in Montreal. An overhaul of the Food Guide is set to be released soon ??? a highly-anticipated makeover that will do away with the rainbow visual many Canadians associate with the dietary guide commonly used in hospitals and daycares. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Hot potato: The debate over the new Canada Food Guide

Food Guide makeover creates debate as Health Canada prepares release

An overhaul of the Canada Food Guide is set to be released soon, a highly anticipated makeover that will do away with the rainbow visual many Canadians associate with the dietary guide commonly used in hospitals and daycares.

One of the major changes expected in the new Food Guide is a focus on plant-based sources of proteins — a move that has sparked concern among industry players including the Dairy Farmers of Canada.

In a document put out for consultation, Health Canada noted a majority of Canadians do not eat enough vegetables, fruits and whole grains, and many also drink beverages high in sugars.

It also said what is needed is a shift towards a high proportion of plant-based foods generally.

The documents said the change could help Canadians eat more fibre-rich foods, eat less red meat, and replace foods that contain mostly saturated fat with foods that contain mostly unsaturated fat.

Hasan Hutchinson, director general of nutritional policy and promotion at Health Canada, says it is exciting to get to the stage where the department can show Canadians and stakeholders the revamped guide.

The Canadian Press

