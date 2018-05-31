Hot summer sprinkled with rain expected for summer

Meteorologists are warning Central Albertan to expect warmer than normal summer this year.

Brett Anderson, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather, says temperatures this summer will be even warmer than last year, which averaged about seasonal.

“Last year it looks like the area averaged about one degree warmer over the season. This year we are predicting it will be even warmer, at least two degrees warmer than normal,” Anderson said in a phone interview.

While temperatures are expected to be warmer than usual, Anderson says it isn’t all bad news.

The Central Alberta region is not expected to experience drought this summer. While condition may be a little dry, he is saying there will be enough moisture that the area will not be under a drought.

In fact, the area is expected to see more rain fall this summer than it did last year.

“Last summer the region experienced roughly 30 per cent less rain fall than normal,” said Anderson. “This year we are predicting near normal rain fall.”

This is good news for farmers, who won’t have the experience the conditions currently befalling southeastern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Anderson is predicting warm temperatures across Western Canada, which comes with an increase risk of wild fires.

In particular the interior of British Columbia is expected to have another fire heavy summer season.

“We are already seeing wild fires in the interior of B.C. which will bring its own problems to Alberta,” Anderson said.

In particular, Anderson is warning the summer will hold some days of poor air quality and a hay atmosphere due to wild fires.

Although Central Alberta is expected to see near normal rain fall, Anderson warns there is still an increase chance of wildfires.

“Because of the heat there will be a great chance of dry lightening. With little moisture in the air and ground at the time, it could potentially start a wild fire,” said Anderson.

The heat and risk of thunderstorms is expected to increase as the season progresses, Anderson says.

“There will be some cooler, wet days spread out over the summer. It is hard to predict how many or when this far out though,” said Anderson.

Meteorologist will be keeping an eye on storms brewing over the mountains over the summer, as it could potentially increase the risks of flash flooding and mud slides.

“We had a pretty good snow pact this winter, and if there is a good rain storm coming over the mountain mud slides and flash floods will become a real risk,” said Anderson.

Over all, he says the forecast is a positive one for residents on Central Alberta. It’ll be warm with some much needed rain sprinkled throughout.