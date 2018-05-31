Hot summer sprinkled with rain expected for summer

AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a hotter than normal summer for Central Alberta

Meteorologists are warning Central Albertan to expect warmer than normal summer this year.

Brett Anderson, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather, says temperatures this summer will be even warmer than last year, which averaged about seasonal.

“Last year it looks like the area averaged about one degree warmer over the season. This year we are predicting it will be even warmer, at least two degrees warmer than normal,” Anderson said in a phone interview.

While temperatures are expected to be warmer than usual, Anderson says it isn’t all bad news.

The Central Alberta region is not expected to experience drought this summer. While condition may be a little dry, he is saying there will be enough moisture that the area will not be under a drought.

In fact, the area is expected to see more rain fall this summer than it did last year.

“Last summer the region experienced roughly 30 per cent less rain fall than normal,” said Anderson. “This year we are predicting near normal rain fall.”

This is good news for farmers, who won’t have the experience the conditions currently befalling southeastern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Anderson is predicting warm temperatures across Western Canada, which comes with an increase risk of wild fires.

In particular the interior of British Columbia is expected to have another fire heavy summer season.

“We are already seeing wild fires in the interior of B.C. which will bring its own problems to Alberta,” Anderson said.

In particular, Anderson is warning the summer will hold some days of poor air quality and a hay atmosphere due to wild fires.

Although Central Alberta is expected to see near normal rain fall, Anderson warns there is still an increase chance of wildfires.

“Because of the heat there will be a great chance of dry lightening. With little moisture in the air and ground at the time, it could potentially start a wild fire,” said Anderson.

The heat and risk of thunderstorms is expected to increase as the season progresses, Anderson says.

“There will be some cooler, wet days spread out over the summer. It is hard to predict how many or when this far out though,” said Anderson.

Meteorologist will be keeping an eye on storms brewing over the mountains over the summer, as it could potentially increase the risks of flash flooding and mud slides.

“We had a pretty good snow pact this winter, and if there is a good rain storm coming over the mountain mud slides and flash floods will become a real risk,” said Anderson.

Over all, he says the forecast is a positive one for residents on Central Alberta. It’ll be warm with some much needed rain sprinkled throughout.

 

Submitted Photos

Previous story
Canada responds to U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs with ‘countermeasures’ of its own
Next story
Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George

Just Posted

Council signs off on new campaign

Town Council approved a new sign campaign for Sylvan Lake Park

Yettis topple Renegades’ perfect season

The Sylvan Lake Yettis played the Red Deer Renegades May 30 at home

Hot summer sprinkled with rain expected for summer

AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a hotter than normal summer for Central Alberta

Man with BB gun arrested on Stettler high school field

School not put on lockdown

Ponoka RCMP hope to unite a couple with their lost wedding DVD

The DVD was found in a ditch and is from July 23, 2005 where the couple were married in a hospital

SLIDESHOW: The summer season kicks off with the Farmer’s Market

The first weekly farmer’s market was held on May 18

More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare

Canada responds to U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs with ‘countermeasures’ of its own

This is the strongest trade action Canada has taken in the post-war era

Police hope public can help identify image of thief who stole Stanley Cup ring

Norm Lacombe played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988

Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George

Alleged IS supporter changes plea to guilty in Prince George plot

Twice convicted Canadian killer stands trial for father’s murder

Dellen Millard’s murder trial gets underway Thursday in Ontario

UPDATED RCMP looking for Dodge Ram involved in injury hit and run collision on Hwy#2

UPDATED Police investigating hit and run near airport, looking for red or maroon Dodge Ram pick-up

Capitals down Golden Knights to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

The Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Wednesday night to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

New Brunswick town stakes claim to world’s oldest basketball court

A post fire cleanup uncovered a buried treasure that’s now at the centre of a transatlantic debate over a little-known piece of basketball lore

Most Read