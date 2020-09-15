Truck and trailer used by the suspect to steal approximately $230,000 worth of beef from JBS meat packing plant. Photo supplied by Brooks RCMP.

Hot tub thief strikes again; $230,000 of beef stolen from JBS meat packing plant

Brooks RCMP are investigating a theft of a large quantity of beef.

Brooks, Alta. RCMP are investigating the theft of a large quantity of beef from the JBS meat packing plant near Brooks.

On Aug. 30, 2020 a transport truck that was subcontracted to haul a full load of beef from the JBS meat packing plant failed to make its delivery. It was later determined that the transport truck was operating under fraudulent documents and under the fraudulent name of “Transport Pascal Charland” out of Chateauguay, Quebec. The full load of beef was valued at over $230,000 and is unaccounted for to date.

The transport truck used was described as a burgundy coloured semi-truck with a large bunk. It was pulling a white refrigerated enclosed trailer.

A few days later, the beef thief also stole several Arctic Spas hot tubs from a manufacturing site in Thorsby, Alta.

The hot tubs were stolen when a transport truck with a false name loaded the seven spas without legal authority at the manufacturing site Sept. 2, 2020 at 9 a.m. The truck was identified by the driver as: 10036218 Canada Inc. Transport Pascal Charland out of Chateauguay, QC.

The driver of the truck is described as a Caucasian male approximately 30 to 40-years-of-age and five-foot-six inches tall. He is also described as being heavy set with short brown hair and is unshaven.

The stolen Arctic Spas models were Ocean, Totem, Yukon, Aurora, Fox, and two Tundras.

In a statement from Brookes RCMP they state that the beef thief suspect was described as:

• A Caucasian male

• Short brown hair, slightly balding

• Tall with a heavy build

• Wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, yellow fluorescent vest, and a surgical mask

Brooks RCMP continue to investigate and are asking for the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident including identifying those responsible. If anyone has information about this crime, please contact the Brooks RCMP at 403.794.4400. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477(TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play store.


Brooks RCMP searching for suspect (pictured) involved in beef theft. Photo supplied by Brooks RCMP.

