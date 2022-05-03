Hours reduced on Wednesday at Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service

FILE - Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent, but non-life-threatening conditions, seven days a week. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service will operate on temporarily reduced hours on May 4 due to a gap in physician coverage.

The centre will be without physician coverage from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at which time it will reopen for the evening. Normal hours will resume on May 5.

Alberta Health Services says closures are temporary measures taken as a last resort. Patients arriving at the service outside the hours of operation will be redirected to other care options as appropriate. Options include returning later in the day when the service resumes, booking an appointment with their family doctor, or calling Health Link at 811 for medical information and advice.

Patients can also access medical care from facilities in nearby communities, including Rocky Mountain House and Red Deer.

Scheduled appointments with other health services – like Public Health, laboratory and Addiction and Mental Health – at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre are not impacted by the temporary change in hours.

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent, but non-life-threatening conditions, seven days a week. These include sudden illness or injury that could be cared for in a doctor’s office but requires immediate attention.

Patients requiring emergency medical care are to call 911.



