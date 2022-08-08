People line up before entering the security at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. The House of Commons transport committee is holding an emergency meeting today to talk about whether to go ahead with an investigation into airport delays and flight cancellations.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

House of Commons transport committee holds emergency meeting on airport delays

The House of Commons transport committee is holding an emergency meeting today to talk about whether to go ahead with an investigation into airport delays and flight cancellations.

Airlines and airports have been grappling with a surge in travel this summer, compounded by staffing shortages affecting both carriers and federal agencies.

That’s led to widespread flight cancellations, baggage delays and lengthy lineups, with the Greater Toronto Area’s Pearson International Airport the hardest hit by these issues.

Last week, the head of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority said delays at Canada’s busiest travel hub are declining, but stopped short of making specific commitments or timelines to improved travel times going forward.

Transport Canada says the government and the aviation industry are working together to improve travel, including through meeting with stakeholders, boosting staff level and improving the ArriveCAN app.

Air Canada is also facing heat for refusing compensation claims to passengers, citing staff shortages resulting from the pandemic.

