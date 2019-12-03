In this Nov. 20, 2019, photo, customers shop at a Huawei store at a shopping mall in Beijing. The founder of Huawei says the Chinese tech giant is moving its U.S. research center to Canada due to American restrictions on its activities. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Huawei moving US research centre to Canada

Moves comes after American sanctions on the tech company

The founder of Huawei says the Chinese tech giant is moving its U.S. research centre to Canada due to American sanctions on the company.

In an interview with Toronto’s Global and Mail newspaper, Ren Zhengfei said the move was necessary because Huawei would be blocked from interacting with U.S. employees.

Huawei Technologies Ltd. is the No. 2 global smartphone brand and the biggest maker of network gear for phone carriers. U.S. authorities say the company is a security risk, which Huawei denies, and announced curbs in May on its access to American components and technology.

The Trump administration announced a 90-day reprieve on some sales to Huawei. The government said that would apply to components and technology needed to support wireless networks in rural areas.

Ren gave no details but Huawei confirmed in June it had cut 600 jobs at its Silicon Valley research centre in Santa Clara, California, leaving about 250 employees. A Huawei spokesman said the company had no further comment.

“The research and development centre will move from the United States, and Canada will be the centre,” Ren said in a video excerpt of the interview on the Globe and Mail website. “According to the U.S. ban, we couldn’t communicate with, call, email or contact our own employees in the United States.”

Huawei, China’s first global tech brand, is scrambling to preserve its business in the face of possible loss of access to U.S. components, which threatens to damage its smartphone business.

Huawei, headquartered in the southern city of Shenzhen, also operates research and development centres in Germany, India, Sweden and Turkey.

In November, Huawei started selling a folding smartphone, the Mate X, made without U.S.-supplied processor chips or Google apps. The company also has unveiled its own smartphone operating system it says can replace Google’s Android if necessary.

READ MORE: Huawei’s Meng ‘no longer fears unknown’ despite ‘torment, struggle’ of last year

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta ‘Fair Deal Panel’ starts public town hall meetings in Edmonton

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Holiday season kicked off in Sylvan Lake

The Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival and Market and Light Up the Lake were held on Nov. 29-30

Sylvan Lake councillors volunteer to help municipalities in Jordan

Councillors Megan Hanson and Teresa Rilling recently returned from a volunteer trip to Jordan

First annual Spirit Night showcases the spirit of Sylvan Lake

Spirit Night was held Nov. 28 as the kickoff event to the Yuletide Festival

Basketball coach looking to bring spring ball to Sylvan Lake

Dixon Dunkle, 26, is looking to bring clubs to Sylvan Lake, Stettler, Lacombe and Drumheller

‘High-Tech Dairy Facility’ to be built near Red Deer, Lacombe

20-acre site is large enough for future expansion and long-term growth

VIDEO: Three safety tips for shovelling snow

Alternatives are hiring a plow, hiring someone else to do it, and buying a snowblower

Alberta ‘Fair Deal Panel’ starts public town hall meetings in Edmonton

Fair Deal Panel is to come up with recommendations on how to best advance Alberta’s economic interests

Dictionary.com chooses ‘existential’ as word of the year

Word kept appearing in searches after wildfires, Hurricane Dorian, and mass shootings

Alberta legislature adjourns after shooting on steps; police say ‘non-criminal’

Authorities blocked entrances to square in front of legislature while they investigated body

Amazon pulls Auschwitz ‘Christmas ornaments’ after protest

Merchandise included Auschwitz bottle opener and Birkenau ‘massacre’ mouse pad

Husky Energy confirms 370 job cuts as it trims spending by $500 million

Calgary-based company is cutting 2020-21 capital spending

‘Loss for words’: Injured Bronco shocked, excited over effect of spinal surgery

Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed from the chest down, isn’t expecting a cure

Premiers ask for more health funding, express hesitation on pharmacare

The federal election campaign laid bare some regional division

Huawei’s Meng ‘no longer fears unknown’ despite ‘torment, struggle’ of last year

Canadian authorities took Meng into custody at the request of the United States

Most Read