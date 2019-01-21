Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale listens to RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, not shown, during a press conference on the RCMP’s new Interim Management Advisory Board in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Huawei not only firm that could build Canada’s eventual 5G networks: Goodale

Meng’s December arrest has infuriated China

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says Chinese telecom giant Huawei isn’t the only company that can build Canadian next-generation wireless networks.

Goodale’s remarks on Parliament Hill come after China’s ambassador to Canada warned last week of repercussions if the federal government bars the telecom company from supplying equipment for faster, more resilient communications systems than cellphone users have now.

Chinese envoy Lu Shaye made the comments during his first media event since the RCMP arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States.

Meng’s arrest has infuriated China, which has since detained two Canadians in moves that have pushed Canada-China diplomatic relations to a new low.

READ MORE: Canada’s arrest of Huawei exec an act of ‘backstabbing,’ Chinese ambassador says

READ MORE: Canada says it won’t be deterred by Chinese pressure

Canadian security agencies are still reviewing the security and technical issues surrounding the potential involvement of Huawei and other companies in new 5G networks for smartphones and other wireless communication devices.

When asked about the ongoing national-security review today, Goodale said there are other suppliers besides Huawei that can set up Canada’s 5G networks.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Woman offers luxury Alberta home for just $25 and a flair for the written word
Next story
Thieves who stole Nikirk flat deck trailer captured on camera

Just Posted

Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake RCMP and Lacombe Police arrest Blackfalds man, seize 14 firearms, stolen truck

One firearm was stolen during a break and enter in Ponoka

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Curling Club hosts Men’s Bonspiel

The second annual event was held Jan. 11-13.

Snowfall adds some delay to morning commute

The QE2 and area road conditions in central Alberta were partly snow covered

Sylvan Lake council approves concept design for Pogadl Park

The next step is a project plan for “Phase One” construction

Hard fought win for HJ Cody senior boys Lakers

Lakers took on Camrose Jan. 10 at home and waked away with a 76-65 win

2-for-1: Total lunar eclipse comes with supermoon bonus

On Sunday night, the moon, Earth and sun lined up to create the eclipse, which was visible throughout North and South America

Woman offers luxury Alberta home for just $25 and a flair for the written word

Alla Wagner ran into health problems, which forced her to list the 5,000-square-foot estate at market value

46% of Canadians $200 or less away from financial insolvency: poll

45% cent of those surveyed say they will need to go further into debt to pay their living and family expenses

Huawei not only firm that could build Canada’s eventual 5G networks: Goodale

Meng’s December arrest has infuriated China

World economy forecast to slow in 2019 amid trade tensions

For Canada, the IMF’s estimate for growth in 2019 was 1.9 per cent, down from expected global growth of 3.5 per cent

‘Gotti’ leads Razzie nominations, Trump up for worst actor

The nominations were announced on Monday, Jan. 21 with some movies earning up to six nominations

PHOTO: Eyes turn to heavens to witness super blood wolf moon

These two photos show the lunar eclipse about 30 minutes apart from each other.

Skaters stranded in Saint John, NB, amid storm on last day of championships

More than half of the flights out of the city’s airport were cancelled due to the weather

Call for tighter bail rules after Saudi sex-crime suspect vanishes

Mohammed Zuraibi Alzoabi was facing charges related to alleged sexual assault, criminal harassment, assault and forcible confinement of a woman

Most Read