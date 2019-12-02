Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who is out on bail and remains under partial house arrest after she was detained last year at the behest of American authorities, carries an umbrella to shield herself from rain as she leaves her home to attend a court hearing, in Vancouver, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Huawei’s Meng ‘no longer fears unknown’ despite ‘torment, struggle’ of last year

Canadian authorities took Meng into custody at the request of the United States

Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou says she has experienced feelings of helplessness, torment and struggle since being arrested in Canada one year ago, but no longer fears the unknown.

In a post on the Chinese telecom company’s website, Meng says she has passed the time on bail in a comfortable Vancouver house reading books, chatting with colleagues and completing oil paintings.

Canadian authorities took Meng into custody at the request of the United States on allegations of violating sanctions on Iran, and her extradition case is now before a British Columbia court.

Soon after Meng was arrested, Beijing detained two Canadians, entrepreneur Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig, over accusations of undermining China’s national security — developments widely seen in Canada as retaliation for the arrest of Meng.

Canadian officials have met with Kovrig and Spavor several times, but the two have been denied access to lawyers or family while in detention.

A source familiar with the conditions of Kovrig’s detention, but not authorized to speak publicly, told The Canadian Press last year he was questioned three times a day and kept in a room with the lights on continuously.

READ MORE: Media asks court to approve broadcast, webcast of Meng’s extradition hearings

READ MORE: New foreign minister presses for Canadian detainees with China counterpart

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau to mark NATO’s birthday amid questions about military alliance’s future
Next story
Premiers meet outside Toronto, try to find consensus on dealing with Ottawa

Just Posted

First annual Spirit Night showcases the spirit of Sylvan Lake

Spirit Night was held Nov. 28 as the kickoff event to the Yuletide Festival

Basketball coach looking to bring spring ball to Sylvan Lake

Dixon Dunkle, 26, is looking to bring clubs to Sylvan Lake, Stettler, Lacombe and Drumheller

‘High-Tech Dairy Facility’ to be built near Red Deer, Lacombe

20-acre site is large enough for future expansion and long-term growth

Sylvan Lake’s Winter Village expands with a Snowman Parade

Kjeryn Dakin says this year’s Winter Village will be full of Instagram-able moments

Flags of Remembrance season ends with closing ceremony in Sylvan Lake

On Nov. 23 many gathered in the Alliance Church for the closing ceremony

Kenney: Opposition, unions treating budget cuts like the ‘the apocalypse’

The United Conservatives aim to cut overall operating spending by 2.8 per cent over four years

Husky Energy confirms 370 job cuts as it trims spending by $500 million

Calgary-based company is cutting 2020-21 capital spending

‘Loss for words’: Injured Bronco shocked, excited over effect of spinal surgery

Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed from the chest down, isn’t expecting a cure

Premiers meet outside Toronto, try to find consensus on dealing with Ottawa

The federal election campaign laid bare some regional division

Huawei’s Meng ‘no longer fears unknown’ despite ‘torment, struggle’ of last year

Canadian authorities took Meng into custody at the request of the United States

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Pats hand Rebels fourth straight loss

Rebels will look to regroup against Calgary tomorrow night

Two robberies lead to pursuit and the arrest of three south of Leduc

Maskwacis, Wetaskiwin and Leduc RCMP apprehend three suspects in bizarre crime spree

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Most Read