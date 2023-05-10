Red Deer RCMP are investigating a deadly attack on a cat in the Michener Hill neighbourhood earlier this week. (Advocate file photo)

Human remains found in Banff National Park in Alberta, police say

Calgary police say their homicide unit is working with RCMP after human remains were discovered in Banff National Park.

Police say investigators were surveying an area near a rest stop off the eastbound Trans-Canada Highway, east of Banff, Alta., after receiving information that remains may be there.

They say officers found the remains in the area Tuesday.

Police say the remains are believed to be related to a Calgary homicide investigation but did not provide further details.

They say an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to confirm the person’s identity.

Police say they won’t release more information until the autopsy is complete.

