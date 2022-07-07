Human remains identified as a Red Deer man who went missing 23 years ago

Remains found in Red Deer in May

Human remains found on private land in Red Deer in May have been identified as a man reported missing 23 years ago.

Red Deer RCMP said the human remains found on May 17 have been identified as Kevin Purdy, who was reported missing Aug. 23, 1999, after leaving his Clearview Meadows residence.

Police said his truck, with personal effects inside, was recovered the day after he was reported missing.

Multiple area searches were conducted at the time and in subsequent years with no additional trace of Purdy located.

Police said the Purdy family has asked for privacy as they grieve their loss. Out of respect for the family and the deceased, RCMP will not be releasing further details about the incident.



