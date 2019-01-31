Hundreds rallied in Red Deer Thursday night calling for the proposed Bighorn Park project consultation process to ‘start over.’ Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Hundreds rally against Bighorn Park proposal in Red Deer

Rally calls for Bighorn Park consultation to start over

Chants of ‘start it over’ and voices on loudspeakers could be heard coming from the parking area outside the Servus Arena Thursday night.

Hundreds of Albertans rallied in Red Deer demanding the proposed Bighorn Park project process start over.

Organizer Ryan Brown said he thinks the biggest issue with the provincial government proposal is that details are wrong.

“The details are very vague and open to interpretation and there is a lot of them for future consideration,” he said. “When the only thing we have to go off of is the track record of the government dealing with the land-use issues and proposals – then that is just not satisfactory to anyone in the area or anyone that uses the backcountry.”

More to come …

