Hundreds rally to help woman find ‘Mamabear’ with recording of mother’s voice

Hundreds of caring people, and even actor Ryan Reynolds, are raising the word of a stolen teddy bear with a Vancouver woman’s mother’s voice recorded inside.

Mara Soriano said the Build-a-Bear was stolen near Davie Street and Thurlow Street on Friday.

“I just want my Mamabear back,” Soriano told Black Press Media.

She said the bear was in a Herschel backpack that also contained a bright purple journal, and passports and identification documents in a Contiki brand black travel case with an orange zipper.

The bear contained a recording of Soriano’s mom, Marilyn, who passed away last year, saying how much she loved and was proud of Soriano.

In a tweet, Reynolds said “Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home.”

Zack Braff also tweeted “NEED THIS BEAR TO COME HOME!!!!!!” as many others donated to Sunnybrook Hospital Hospice Wing, where Soriano’s mom was treated.

Soriano said she was “humbled by the amount of positivity and offers of help from everyone,” but urged helpers to stay safe and to wear protective gear if they were looking through alleyways and dumpsters for the bear.

“I would hate for anyone to get hurt,” she added.

Sunday, Soriana posted to Twitter that she had photos of the suspect, as well as video footage provided by nearby restaurants.

