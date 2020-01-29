Hurdles still to overcome for No Landfill Facility, Town of Sylvan Lake says

Fogdog has until June 15, 2020 to meet the conditions of the Master Services Agreement

Fogdog Energy is still working towards proper certification before opening the first No Landfill Facility in Sylvan Lake.

In an update given to Town Council at Monday’s meeting, Council was told there are still hurdles to overcome before the facility can be up and running.

John Watson, operations manager with the Town, said Fogdog has until June 15 to obtain the necessary approvals from both the Federal and Provincial Governments.

Currently, Fogdog is working to ensure the equipment used in the process to convert solid waste into “fluff” is in compliance with the Canadian Electrical Code (CEC) and with the Canadian Standards Association (CSA).

“According to Fogdog, acquiring these certifications from CEC and CSA will speed up the approval process with AEP and that they anticipate receiving CEC and CSA certification in six to eight weeks, at which time they will seek AEP final approval,” Watson said at the meeting.

Fogdog believes having the CEC and CSA approvals will help make the process of working with AEP faster and easier for all parties.

There is no estimated time as to when final approval from Alberta Environment and Parks will be completed, Watson added.

The Master Services Agreement gives Fogdog 18 months from the signing date, of Dec. 15, 2018, to obtain the approvals needed.

Watson said this is a lengthy process, and the project “appears to be on schedule.”

“If the process goes as planned, the NLDF is expected to be operating no later than Dec. 15,” Watson said. “However, there are still hurdles to overcome in the process.”

The Calgary-based company has purchased a small converter, Marlon Leem a representative for Fogdog, said in an email between the Town and Fogdog.

The hope is to have the converter, which is smaller than the one that will be used in the facility once it is up and running, by early spring.

Once it arrives Lee says it will be used to demonstrate the converting process in Sylvan Lake.

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre says many are very interested in the project and is hoping for approvals from the Provincial Government to come through.

“We are really rooting to have it happen,” McIntyre said.

Once the company acquires all the appropriate paperwork as required by both the Town and provincial government, the company says it should take about six months to get the facility up and running.

Currently the Town of Sylvan Lake transfers all municipal waste to the landfill in Red Deer.