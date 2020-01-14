Minister of Natural Resources Jim Carr rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

‘I want to make you happy:’ Carr takes conciliatory tone with Calgary audience

MP appointed to be Prairies’ special representative after Liberals shut out of Alberta, Saskatchewan

The man appointed by the prime minister to be his special representative for the Prairie provinces took a conciliatory tone at a Calgary business luncheon on Tuesday.

Winnipeg Member of Parliament Jim Carr told the Chamber of Commerce that he understands he has his work cut out for him, especially in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

“I know that my party and my government is not popular here. You don’t have to be a genius to figure that out,” he said to laughter from the audience.

“The reason we have this disconnect is that we’re not listening to each other and we in the government of Canada have to do a much better job,” he added.

“I think I have a reasonably good understanding of the anxiety, anxiety that’s produced by hardship — and it’s real.”

Carr was appointed in November after the Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan, losing two cabinet ministers, in the federal election. They also lost three seats in Manitoba.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has been demanding reforms to a federal fiscal stabilization program that tops up provincial revenues and has expressed concerns about new federal laws on environmental protection.

Carr previously served as natural resources minister and minister for international trade diversification — two portfolios especially top of mind on the Prairies, given struggles in the energy sector and ongoing trade disputes.

His new role is different.

“I want to make you happy,” Carr said when asked about his position.

“I am not a minister with departmental responsibilities … I have access to the prime minister. I will share what I’m hearing with him.”

Carr spent 45 minutes fielding audience questions that focused on major energy projects, including the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

He warned that future energy projects will always include consultations with Indigenous groups.

“If we don’t properly and meaningfully consult Indigenous peoples, there will be no major projects built,” he said.

“It’s a reality and that reality is being defined by courts, by politics, and it’s being defined by international thinking.”

Carr promised more respectful discussions between Ottawa and the provinces, but said not everyone is going to get all that they want.

KEEP READING: Elections Canada says Wexit Canada is eligible to run candidates federally

“No premier is going to get every single item on an agenda. Neither is any single mayor. The government of Canada has to factor in competing demands and make decisions that are in the national interest.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Amount of cannabis seized at Canada-U.S. border jumped 75% after legalization

Just Posted

Central Alberta farm home to Himalayan-natives

Shane Juuti at West Gimlet Farms grew from having two yaks to over 450 since 1996

Sylvan Lake’s baseball team to be named by election

Nominations for team names can be made online before Jan. 31, with the election held in February

Sylvan Lake school busses cancelled, schools remain open

Busses for both Catholic and public schools have been cancelled due to extreme cold

Inaugural Snowflake Ball coming to Sylvan Lake

The free inter-generational dance will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Community Centre on Jan. 24

Sylvan Lake PeeWee Lakers downed by Eckville Eagles

The Eagles won at home 7-6, Jan. 11

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Encana shareholders vote 90% for name change and HQ move

Oil and gas company proposed to move headquarters to Denver and change name to Ovintiv

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

Iran announces arrests in plane crash as Canada, allies eye London meeting

The victims included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians and nationals of Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany

Harry and Meghan can ‘live a little less formal’ in Canada, says Monarchist League

Group says Canada is natural fit, while Ottawa ambiguous on who will cover couple’s security costs

VIDEO: ‘Canada Strong’ campaign aims to help pay Iran plane crash victims’ funeral costs

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

Queen says she understands the couple wants to start a new life for their family

‘All Canadians stand with you:’ Trudeau says Iran plane crash families will get answers

All 176 on board were killed, including 138 who were headed for Canada

Maple Leaf Foods CEO takes aim at U.S. government over plane crash in Iran

176 people were killed when Iran shot down a Boeing plane

Most Read