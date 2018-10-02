Icy road conditions cause multi vehicle accident

Hwy. 20 near Aspelund Road closed

UPDATE

Hwy. 20 near Aspelund Road has been re-opened following a multi vehicle accident this morning (OCT. 2).

Cpl. Sean Sexsmith of Sylvan Lake RCMP said a portion of the highway by Aspelund Road was blocked off this morning “for safety reasons.”

The RCMP officer said the accident involved a two- vehicle crash, followed by two vehicles who hit the ditch to avoid the accident.

There were no injuries.

Cpl. Sexsmith said road conditions are improving and Hwy. 20 has been sanded.

“I expect conditions will deteriorate tonight when the weather gets colder” he added.

BACKGROUND

On the morning of Oct. 2 Hwy. 20 near Aspelund Road was closed due to a multi vehicle accident.

Cpl. Sean Sexsmith of Sylvan Lake RCMP said there are no injuries in the accident which was caused due to extremely icy conditions.

He expects the road to be open later this morning.

Sylvan Lake RCMP, Bentley Fire Department and emergency crews were on the scene.

Before the RCMP arrived a concerned citizen was advising motorists who had not yet reached the intersection of Aspelund Road and Hwy. 20 heading north to turn around.

“If you are going to Rimbey don’t go,” he said.”The road is a sheet of ice.”

“Road conditions are pretty poor,” said Cpl. Sexsmith. “Drive safe and slow it down.”

The RCMP officer said the intersection of Hwy. 11 and 20 is also icy, but has been heavily sanded.

Icy road conditions cause multi vehicle accident

