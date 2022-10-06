Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks in response to the results of the United Conservative Party leadership review in Calgary on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

‘I’m back:’ Danielle Smith chosen as United Conservative leader, next Alberta premier

Danielle Smith has delivered a dramatic political comeback, winning the leadership of the United Conservative Party to become Alberta’s next premier.

Smith, a former leader of the Wildrose Party, captured nearly 54 per cent of the vote on the sixth round of the preferential ballot, defeating second-place candidate Travis Toews and five rivals.

Brian Jean, also a former Wildrose Party leader, finished third.

There were almost 85,000 votes cast out of 124,000 eligible voters.

Rebecca Schulz was fourth, Todd Loewen was fifth, Rajan Sawhney sixth and Leela Aheer came in seventh.

The race was called after Jason Kenney announced in May he was stepping down as premier after receiving just 51 per cent support in a party leadership review.

Previous story
Sylvan Lake weighs city status

Just Posted

Candidates, left to right, Todd Loewen, Danielle Smith, Rajan Sawhney, Rebecca Schulz, Leela Aheer, Travis Toews, and Brian Jean, attend the United Conservative Party of Alberta leadership candidate's debate in Medicine Hat in July. (File photo from The Canadian Press)
‘I’m back:’ Danielle Smith chosen as United Conservative leader, next Alberta premier

Sylvan Lake sign at the beach 2022
Sylvan Lake weighs city status

The Alberta government recently announced a pilot project to train nurses in rural hospitals to perform sexual assault evidence kit examinations. (File photo)
Government program to assist survivors of sexual assault in rural Alberta

Sylvan Lake teacher Kerry Heisler recently brought her passion for teaching and music to Beacon Hill Elementary School. (Photo submitted)
Teaching from the heart in Sylvan Lake