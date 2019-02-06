This Nov. 11, 2016 file photo shows the Taylor Glacier near McMurdo Station, Antarctica. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Ralston/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Impact of ice sheet retreat on Canadian weather being underestimated: study

Research suggests disappearance of ice caps will have a major effect on extreme weather in Canada

Newly published research suggests the accelerating disappearance of ice caps in Greenland and Antarctica will have a major and underestimated effect on extreme weather in Canada.

A paper in the journal Nature outlines the most detailed, large-scale study yet on how the melting ice caps will affect people around the world.

It says Central and Eastern Canada will be among the most affected areas and can eventually expect weather variability to almost double.

READ MORE: Experts say glaciers in Western Canada retreat because of climate change

The research predicts hot and cold snaps will get longer and deeper, wet spells will get soggier and dry stretches will get longer.

McGill University scientist Natalya Gomez says the findings aren’t included in current estimates of climate change impacts and the consequences are likely to be more dramatic than expected.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Amy Okeymow has been located
Next story
Quebec status of women minister says Muslim women shouldn’t wear a hijab

Just Posted

Rocker Bif Naked to perform at Canada Winter Games

Acclaimed Canadian singer hits the stage Feb. 27th

Sylvan Lake Pirates bow out of inaugural season

The Pirates lost in Game Three of the playoffs to the Red Deer Rustlers 6-1.

WATCH: Sylvan Lake musicians perform for family and friends

Students from the House of Music performed in bands at Fireside on Feb. 3.

SLIDESHOW: Cold didn’t hamper Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s ladies-only event

The XOX Valentine event was held after hours at the library on Feb. 1.

Sylvan Lakers learn how to Grow Great Kids

The FCSS and SPARC Coalition workshops are to help build assets and developmental relationships

‘Sesame Street’ celebrates 50th anniversary

New primetime TV episode, several other campaigns to ring in its Golden anniversary

Suncor cites crude-by-rail woes as it calls for early end to Alberta oil cuts

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said province to reduce the initial 325,000-bpd production by 75,000 bpd

Canadian couple jailed for supplying woman’s son, 13, with weed

The couple, now broken up, were both in their 30s and unemployed in Nova Scotia

Canadians cut down on holiday debt in 2018: poll

The nation cut down its overspending by nearly one-third compared to 2017

Real estate board calls on Ottawa to revisit mortgage stress test

Stress tests were introduced in 2018 to cool real estate markets such as Toronto and Vancouver

Smoke from wildfire is like a ‘chemical soup,’ says fire researcher

Research finds the effects are worse than previously thought

Trade issues, oil slump and lower spending have slowed growth: BoC deputy

Timothy Lane says this slowdown in Canada’s economic expansion is temporary

Vatican clarifies pope on issue of ‘sexual slavery’ of nuns

Pope was referring to abuse of power, church says

House panel expected to send Russia transcripts to Mueller

The vote comes the morning after Trump criticized ‘ridiculous partisan investigations’

Most Read