The impeachment proceeding was on display on a television hanging at the bar as Ben Groves prepares drinks at Gauchos Churrascaria, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

VIDEO: Impeachment witnesses rejected, ensuring Trump’s acquittal

Senate vote was 51-49, despite Republicans Susan Collins and Mitt Romney siding with Democrats

The Senate narrowly rejected Democratic demands to summon witnesses for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial late Friday, all but ensuring Trump’s acquittal in just the third such trial to face a president in U.S. history. But senators considered pushing off final voting on his fate to next week.

The vote on allowing new witnesses was defeated 51-49 on a near party-line vote.

Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah voted along with the Democrats for witnesses, but that was not enough.

Despite the Democrats singular focus on hearing new testimony, the Republican majority brushed past those demands to make this the first impeachment trial without witnesses. Even new revelations Friday from former national security adviser John Bolton did not sway GOP senators, who said they’d heard enough.

That means the eventual outcome for Trump will be an acquittal “in name only,” said Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., a House prosecutor, during final debate. Some called it a coverup.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called Friday night’s results “a tragedy on a very large scale.” Protesters’ chants reverberated against the walls of the Capitol.

But Republicans said Trump’s acquittal is justified and inevitable.

“The sooner the better for the country,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Trump confidant. “Let’s turn the page.”

The next steps come in the heart of presidential campaign season before a divided nation. Democratic caucus voting begins Monday in Iowa, and Trump gives his State of the Union address the next night. Four Democratic candidates have been chafing in the Senate chamber rather than campaigning.

Trump was impeached by the House last month on charges that he abused power and obstructed Congress like no other president has done as he tried to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, and then blocked the congressional probe of his actions.

The Democrats had badly wanted testimony from Bolton, whose forthcoming book links Trump directly to the charges. But Bolton won’t be summoned, and none of this appeared to affect the trial’s expected outcome.

In an unpublished manuscript, Bolton writes that the president asked him during an Oval Office meeting in early May to bolster his effort to get Ukraine to investigate Democrats, according to a person who read the passage and told The Associated Press. The person, who was not authorized to disclose contents of the book, spoke only on condition of anonymity.

In the meeting, Bolton said the president asked him to call new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and persuade him to meet with Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was planning to go to Ukraine to coax the Ukrainians to investigate the president’s political rivals. Bolton writes that he never made the call to Zelenskiy after the meeting, which included acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone.

The revelation adds more detail to allegations of when and how Trump first sought to influence Ukraine to aid investigations of his rivals that are central to the abuse of power charge in the first article of impeachment.

Trump issued a quick denial.

“I never instructed John Bolton to set up a meeting for Rudy Giuliani, one of the greatest corruption fighters in America and by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, to meet with President Zelenskiy,” Trump said. “That meeting never happened.”

Key Republican senators said even if Trump committed the offences as charged by the House, they are not impeachable and the partisan proceedings must end.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Britain leaves the EU, leaps into the unknown
Next story
Stettler RCMP investigating shooting incident and seeking public assistance

Just Posted

Stettler RCMP investigating shooting incident and seeking public assistance

RCMP are trying to establish a time-line of events and clarify the nature of this incident

Ecole Fox Run School students learning to become Community Helpers

The AHS Community Helpers Program teaches students it is OK to talk about mental health and suicide

Hurdles still to overcome for No Landfill Facility, Town of Sylvan Lake says

Fogdog has until June 15, 2020 to meet the conditions of the Master Services Agreement

Increased busing fees coming for Chinook’s Edge School Division

The fees implemented and increased fees come into effect for the 2020/2021 school year

WATCH: Eckville man’s hobby creates wild backyard snow park

Dolan Baxter has been building snow parks ranging of all styles since he was a kid

VIDEO: Impeachment witnesses rejected, ensuring Trump’s acquittal

Senate vote was 51-49, despite Republicans Susan Collins and Mitt Romney siding with Democrats

Stettler RCMP investigating shooting incident and seeking public assistance

RCMP are trying to establish a time-line of events and clarify the nature of this incident

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

Blackfalds Multi-plex expansion puts family at odds with Town

Negotiations over parking lot causing stress for nearby property owners

Wetaskiwin man, 42, charged with drug trafficking

Wetaskiwin RCMP execute search warrant; seize illegal drugs and weapons

Cenovus pledges $50 million to build Indigenous housing in Alberta

Oilsands producer earmarks funds for six northern communities near its oilsands operations

Chinese tourists cancel trips to Canadian hotspots such as Banff, Yellowknife

Tourism promoters in Banff and Lake Louise have seen minimal impact so far, are monitoring situation

First Canadian coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

A Toronto man in his 50s had returned from China last week

Industry group forecasts $2-billion rise in oil and gas spending this year

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers points to provincial government policies

Most Read