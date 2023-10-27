The Imperial Oil logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Friday, April 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Imperial Oil earns $1.6 billion in third quarter of 2023

Imperial Oil Ltd. says it earned $1.6 billion in the third quarter of 2023, down from $2.0 billion in the prior year’s quarter.

The Calgary-based oil company says its profit worked out to $2.76 per share, compared with $3.24 per share in the same three-month period of 2022.

Imperial reported upstream production in the third quarter of 423,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day on average.

The company’s Kearl oilsands site reported its highest-ever quarterly production at 295,000 total gross oil-equivalent barrels per day.

Refinery throughput in the quarter averaged 416,000 barrels per day with refinery capacity utilization of 96 per cent.

Imperial says its quarterly cash flow from operating activities was $2.4 billion.

