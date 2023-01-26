An Imperial Oil logo is seen at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Friday, April 29, 2016.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Imperial Oil gives OK to $720M renewable diesel project near Edmonton

Imperial Oil Ltd. says it is going ahead with a $720-million project to build a renewable diesel facility at its Strathcona refinery near Edmonton.

The project, first announced in August 2021, is expected to produce 20,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel once it is complete.

The company says a significant portion of the production will be sent to British Columbia to support the province’s plan to lower carbon emissions.

Imperial says it also plans to use renewable diesel in operations as part of its emission reduction plans.

Renewable diesel production is expected to start in 2025.

Imperial says the project is expected to create about 600 direct construction jobs.

