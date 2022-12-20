The Imperial Oil logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on April 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Imperial Oil plans $1.7 billion in capital spending in 2023

Imperial Oil Ltd. is planning $1.7 billion in capital spending for next year.

The company says the plan includes a ramp-up for its Strathcona renewable diesel project, application of solvent technologies at Cold Lake and ongoing investment on an in-pit tailings project at its Kearl oilsands facility.

Brad Corson, Imperial’s chairman, president and chief executive, says the plans reflect the company’s pursuit of attractive opportunities to reduce emissions, increase production and increase profitability.

Imperial says upstream production for 2023 is forecast between 410,000 and 430,000 gross oil equivalent barrels per day, reflecting the sale of the company’s interests in XTO Energy Canada.

The company says the outlook is underpinned by planned strong operating performance in its core oilsands assets and continued growth at Kearl which is on track to increase production to 280,000 total gross barrels per day by 2024.

Throughput in Imperial’s downstream business is forecast to be between 395,000 and 405,000 barrels per day with capacity utilization between 92 and 94 per cent.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Onion Lake Cree Nation suing Alberta government over sovereignty act
Next story
Krasinski’s ‘Jack Ryan’ returns to TV after 3-year wait

Just Posted

Pictured here are board members with the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce during a recent Christmas function. Photo submitted
Sylvan Lake Chamber staff pleased to launch ‘Passport to Winter’

Stock photo
Sylvan Lake advanced ambulatory care service closed temporarily

Pictured here are Chris McKenna and his grandson Johnnie Miller. Mckenna was recently honoured with a Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal for a career in outstanding work in the field of recreation and parks. Photo submitted
Chris McKenna honoured with a Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee medal

Sylvan Lake’s Winter Village is one of the initiatives undertaken to make the town a year-round destination. A new Tourism Development Committee has been formed to pursue other opportunities in the community. (Photo by Black Press News Services)
Sylvan Lake has new tourism committee

Pop-up banner image