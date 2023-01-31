An Imperial Oil logo as seen at the company’s annual meeting in Calgary, Friday, April 29, 2016.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

An Imperial Oil logo as seen at the company’s annual meeting in Calgary, Friday, April 29, 2016.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Imperial Oil reports $1.73-billion Q4 profit, up from $813 million a year earlier

Imperial Oil Ltd. says its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled compared with a year earlier, helped by a strong operating performance across all of its business.

The company says it earned $1.73 billion or $2.86 per diluted share for the quarter, up from $813 million or $1.18 per diluted share a year earlier.

Total revenue and other income for the three-month period amounted to $14.45 billion, up from $12.31 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Imperial says upstream production in the fourth quarter averaged 441,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day compared with 445,000 in the same period of 2021

Refinery throughput averaged 433,000 barrels per day for the quarter, up from 416,000 barrels per day a year earlier.

Last week, Imperial announced it would go ahead with a $720-million project to build a renewable diesel facility at its Strathcona refinery near Edmonton.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Parks Canada updating its reservation system to book camping and other activities

Just Posted

Town of Sylvan Lake has launched a 10-year Destination Management Plan.
Town unveils new plan for community-focused tourism

FILE - The logo for Chevron appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 1, 2021. Shares of Chevron climbed Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, after the oil company announced that it would repurchase $75 billion of its stock, one of the largest-ever stock buyback plans. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Chevron’s buyback boosts stock, get rebuke from White House

The first phase of the Highway 11 twinning project to Rocky Mountain House has been completed south of Sylvan Lake. It included roundabouts at Highway 781 (50th Street) and Range Road 15 (60th Street as seen here). (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Hwy 11 twinning first phase complete

Washrooms at Leader Field in Sylvan Lake were severely vandalized. (Facebook photo)
Washrooms in Sylvan Lake park vandalized