The Imperial Oil logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Friday, April 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Imperial Oil reports Q1 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend

Imperial Oil Ltd. is raising its quarterly dividend as it reported it earned $1.25 billion in its first quarter, up from $1.17 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share, up from 44 cents per share.

The increased payment to shareholders comes as the company says its profit amounted to $2.13 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from $1.75 per diluted share a year earlier.

Total revenue and other income amounted to $12.12 billion, down from $12.69 billion in the first three months of 2022.

Production averaged 413,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, up from 380,000 in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, refinery throughput averaged 417,000 barrels per day, up from 399,000 a year ago, as refinery capacity utilization rose to 96 per cent compared with 93 per cent a year earlier.

“Imperial’s strong financial results in the first quarter were underpinned by sustained high utilization rates across our refining network, as well as record first quarter production at Kearl that was supported by enhanced winter operating procedures,” said Brad Corson, Imperial’s chairman, president and chief executive.

“Our strong operating performance ensured Imperial was well positioned to maximize value capture from the current business environment.”

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Edmonton officer who kicked teen in head won’t face charges, police watchdog says
Next story
Canada falls to U.S. in semifinal at world mixed doubles curling championship

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Town Office (file photo)
Town of Sylvan Lake passes Advertising Bylaw

Ecole Fox Run school will be hosting the Alberta Fancophone Games from May 12-14. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Ecole Fox Run school is gearing up to host the Alberta Francophone Games

The Co-operators team won the Sponsor Race portion of the Bed Races during the Lions Family Picnic in the Park, Aug. 13, 2022. The event, which included food, a beer tent, family games and the races was held at Centennial Park in support of Aspire Special Needs. Winning the Family Bed Races were The 5Gs team. Pictured here (from left) Matthew Bagnell, Ella Parkinson, Skylar Murdoch, Priscilla D’Mello (on the bed) and Blake of Co-operators Murdoch D’Mello Insurance & Financial. (Barb Pettie/Sylvan Lake News)
Lion’s Club Family Picnic to run in conjunction with 1913 Days

Sylvan Lake local Zoe Smibert (left), and Red Deer Polytechnic graduate Casey Powlick (right) practice their performance during the dress rehearsal of Aaron Vanderweg’s play A Plant Called Kyle McKinney. (Photo submitted by Aaron Vanderweg.)
Sylvan Lake Theatre holds great showing at the Heartland Regional Theatre Festival